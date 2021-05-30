The Lakers took their first lead of the series on Thursday night when they dominated the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 in L.A., as Anthony Davis and LeBron James took over in the third quarter after a sluggish start for both squads.

It was yet another terrific defensive performance from the Lakers, who had Devin Booker frustrated all night leading to a late ejection for a flagrant foul, and the only Suns who had positive games on the offensive end were Deandre Ayton and Cam Payne. The continued issues for Chris Paul with his right shoulder have taken significant bite out of the Suns offensive attack, and the added weight to Booker has made Phoenix’s margin for error in the series razor thin. Going into Game 4, the Lakers will look to take full control of the series, although they will have to do so with Davis dealing with a knee sprain and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope questionable with a quad contusion.

From a betting perspective, the Lakers covered as seven-point favorites in Game 3 and the game stayed Under the total of 210.5.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, May 30; 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Lakers (-835), Suns (+500)

Spread: Lakers -6.5 (-110), Suns +6.5 (-110)

Total: Over 209.5(-112), Under 209.5 (-109)

Money Line: Lakers (-265), Suns (+215)

Game 4 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Andre Drummond O/U 10.5 Points (Over +104/Under -132)

DeAndre Ayton O/U 16.5 (+105/-134)

Anthony Davis O/U 26.5 (-103/-125)

LeBron James O/U 24.5 (+100/-127)

Devin Booker O/U 28.5 (+100/-127)

Dennis Schröder O/U 14.5 (-117/-109)

Jae Crowder O/U 9.5 (+104/-132)

Mikal Bridges O/U 11.5 (-117/-109)