The Suns Jumped On The Mavs Early And Held On For A Game 1 Victory

The Dallas Mavericks finally won a playoff series for the first time since 2011 and their reward was the best team in the league, finally healthy again after being banged up in the first round, looking to make a statement at home.

The Suns opened the game with a 20-6 run, fueled by some spectacular play by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, as well as a strong defensive effort, as the Mavs didn’t have an answer early for Phoenix’s size and energy.

🔥 @Suns hustle all over the floor. 18-6 run to open Game 1 on TNT.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/i1Q5opSnJ7 — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022

Booker connects on the tough triple 👌 pic.twitter.com/azvK49eR1B — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2022

The Mavs did respond in the second quarter, with Luka Doncic leading the way and Maxi Kleber providing a needed offensive lift with a hot shooting first half.

Maxi Kleber can't miss! He's 4-4 from deep in Game 1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/d6srQMLVGJ — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022

The Luka dime… or the Bullock 4-point play?@dallasmavs 47@Suns 51#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/uN9LijpyNF — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022

However, while they cut the lead to as few as four, it ballooned back to 13 at the half, as Phoenix shot over 60 percent from the floor, with seemingly everyone getting in on the act.

D Book going to work on Luka 👀 pic.twitter.com/hFd1OXZMqu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2022

The Suns pushed their lead out to 17 at the end of the third quarter, as Booker continued his sensational play and Dallas just could not keep up with the onslaught from Phoenix on either end.

HOW DID MIKAL BRIDGES COVER THIS MUCH GROUND? 3rd quarter 📺 TNT pic.twitter.com/610b5E5jfB — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022

The most unbelievable play of the night came in the fourth quarter when JaVale McGee ripped Doncic clean in isolation, dribbled all the way down the court, and threw down a big dunk to finish off a one-man fastbreak to put the Suns up 21.

JAVALE MCGEE, THE 1-MAN FASTBREAK!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/iyPbxqGIMr — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022

Another look at JaVale's steal & slam 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Bd3Bh8bRko — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022

At that point, it appeared the game was over, and the Suns seemed to let up accordingly. The Mavs would steadily reel them in for the rest of the fourth quarter, cutting the Phoenix lead to just six with a minute to go, as the Suns offense stagnated and Dallas kept chipping away, led by Doncic and some suddenly timely shooting from Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Luka is up to 38. 13-3 Dallas run on TNT 👀 pic.twitter.com/H2UWZTGjUH — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022

LUKA HAS 40. It's a 6-point game! 1 minute left on TNT pic.twitter.com/XGMn9AXtov — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022

The Suns were able to hold on, though, thanks to some tough (and lucky) buckets from the likes of Chris Paul, but it was a much more perilous situation than they expected to be in for the closing minutes.

A Luka three cut the lead to five with 7.2 seconds to play, but the Dallas rally wasn’t enough to fully close the gap as the Suns did enough at the free throw line to put away the Mavs in a 121-114 final. Leading the way for the Suns was Deandre Ayton, who had 25 points and eight rebounds, but was not heard from much in the fourth quarter as the Suns big man cooled off a bit after a 9-for-12 start, hitting just three of his final eight shot attempts. Booker finished the game with 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, likewise cooling off a bit in the second half, while Chris Paul added 19 points and Cam Johnson had 17 off the bench.