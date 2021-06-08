After a Game 2 in Brooklyn that was downright depressing to watch for just about everyone who isn’t a Nets fan, the hopes of Monday night’s NBA slate rested on the shoulders of the Suns and Nuggets to deliver in Game 1. Thankfully, the first half did more than that as Denver took. 58-57 lead into the break as both teams played some of the best basketball you could hope to see.

Nikola Jokic was terrific with 15 points as he dueled with Deandre Ayton, who had 11 in the first half himself. Facu Campazzo was everywhere for Denver and Aaron Gordon provided them with a much needed lift on both ends.

Best passing big man of all time wanted to dime himself up pic.twitter.com/cRhgo6Uk26 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 8, 2021

Facu does it all pic.twitter.com/chYBYDII8w — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 8, 2021

For Phoenix, it was a complete effort to hang around and fight back after every Denver run. Ayton was excellent in going back at Jokic on the offensive end, while Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges each had strong halves to keep the Suns within one at the break.

The patience, the poise, the smooth J for D-Book! #NBAPlayoffs PHX up 3 late in the 2nd on TNT pic.twitter.com/tZm1XCKR7I — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2021

Jae Crowder 4-point play… all tied up at 28 after Q1 on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mW8siPFMGn — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2021

The Nuggets opened the third quarter on a big run to open up a lead of as many as 10 and held a 72-63 advantage with just under eight minutes to play.

Facu tosses it over his head back to Jokic for 3!@nuggets 70@Suns 62#NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/lTM8Aw4fgx — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2021

However, things changed quickly from there, as the Suns ripped off a 16-0 run in just under four minutes of play, spearheaded by Mikal Bridges and capped off by Devin Booker.

Team-high 18 PTS for Mikal Bridges! 4-point game in Q3 on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ehZfob0j9x — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2021

Phoenix took a nine-point lead into the fourth, and it was more of the same to start the final period as they extended their lead quickly to 15 as Chris Paul led the Suns bench unit on a massive extended run.

Back-to-back CP3 jumpers stretches the @Suns lead to 15 early in the 4th! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lFSICyPzKv — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2021

The Suns refused to let up, as the bench unit put a punctuation mark on their efforts with this transition lob to Torrey Craig that blew the roof off of Phoenix Suns Arena.

Suns are feelin it 🔥 Got the fans hyped. pic.twitter.com/qYWDiEpwDW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 8, 2021

Denver would finally get some things going offensively midway through the fourth, but by that point the damage was done and Phoenix cruised to a 122-105 win. Jokic cooled off in the second half, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals on 10-of-23 shooting, and there was a case to be made that the best player for all 48 minutes for the Nuggets was Aaron Gordon with 18 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists on 8-of-14 shooting. However, no one else could match his energy in the second half for Denver as they got steamrolled after their strong third quarter start. Jokic was a shade off on seemingly every shot, Michael Porter Jr (15 points) got nullified by getting attacked constantly by the Suns on the defensive end, and Austin Rivers and Monte Morris could only muster a combined nine points on 3-of-17 shooting.