The Phoenix Suns looked like a team that wanted to make a statement in the first half, as the reigning West champs and this year’s best team in the NBA smothered the Pelicans in the first half, leading by as many as 23 and taking a 19-point advantage into the halftime break.

Book put it up on the top shelf for JaVale McGee 🆙#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/vvDSSWrsxJ — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2022

The @Suns are flying around! Cam Johnson rips down the 1 hand jam.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/nhvgqfrduJ — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2022

Like their Eastern Conference 8-seed counterparts, the Pelicans looked gassed in the first half having come out of the play-in from the 9-seed, as heavy legs were not helpful when dealing with the immense pressure applied on the defensive end by the Suns. The result was a 34-point first half and it looked for all the world like a blowout was imminent. However, New Orleans found its second wind in the third quarter and outscored its entire first half total with 37 points to pull to within eight of Phoenix, as the Pelicans pounded the offensive glass to get second chance opportunities and turned into the aggressors after struggling with the Suns physicality and pace early on.

YEAH LARRRYYY pic.twitter.com/HMqg6aQdMD — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 18, 2022

However, as has been the case all season, the fourth quarter was the Suns time to shine, and Chris Paul absolutely took the game over, scoring 17 of the Suns first 20 points of the quarter, dominating in every possible facet to push the Suns back in front by as many as 16 after New Orleans cut the lead to six.

chris paul did all this shit on consecutive possessions pic.twitter.com/0NQJRzfUl4 — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) April 18, 2022

CP3 is TAKING OVER IN Q4 🔥 He has 15 of the @Suns 18 points in the fourth.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/egHQUZ5oyi — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2022

CP3 is shifting into another gear in the 4th! He has 17 points in Q4 alone 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/dIteBaCEmC — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2022

It was a vintage Paul performance, and despite the best efforts of CJ McCollum to answer with some big buckets of his own, New Orleans just didn’t have the horsepower to close the gap again on a Suns team that remains undefeated when leading after three quarters. Paul finished the game with 30 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, singlehandedly stopping New Orleans’ second half run. Deandre Ayton was big, particularly in the first half, with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Devin Booker had 25 points and eight rebounds also doing much of his damage in the Suns dominant start.

The Pelicans deserve credit for their fight down the stretch, as it would’ve been easy to fold at halftime, as McCollum led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, while Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas each chipped in 18. There will be some positive takeaways for New Orleans from that second half run, particularly as they had some success playing small-ball, but the fourth quarter showed why they have such an uphill battle in knocking off this Suns team, as Phoenix simply is a monster in the final period because of how well they execute thanks to the steady hand of the Point God.