Swaggy P Tells Lakers Fans Not To Worry, Calls Kobe Bryant “Batman”

Flamboyant Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Nick Young has developed a cult following among NBA fans. Known as much for his quotable persona and glitzy off-court life as he is actual basketball merit, Young became a fixture of the Lakers’ future this summer when the team signed him a to a four-year, $21 million contract. And with longevity in Los Angeles assured, Swaggy P is already amping-up his antics. In an interview with ESPNLA 710 earlier today, Young called Kobe Bryant “Batman” and eased concerns of Lakers fans by saying, “Y’all got Swaggy P back, so don’t worry!”

Nick Young: "Ya'll got Swaggy back, so don't worry! All the hoopla and all that, don't be scared, we good!" #SwaggyP (on @ESPNLA710) — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) July 31, 2014

Young is right in a way. Though they may struggle to compete in a loaded Western Conference this season, Los Angeles fans certainly won’t lack for entertainment. Young’s Jekyll and Hyde on-court theatrics were a fleeting bright spot – or yet another dark one? – for the Lakers in 2013-2014, and he’s liable to amuse even more going forward given the security of a long-term contract.

Plus, Bryant will be healthy. The prospect of Kobe sharing the wings with Swaggy P has hilarity written all over it. If Bryant really is “Batman,” he’ll certainly need a “Robin.”

Nick Young on his 4-year deal: "Kobe is still Batman, but he need a little help!" (on @ESPNLA710) — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) July 31, 2014

For the sanity of Lakers fans everywhere, let’s hope Young’s idea of enforcing superhero justice has more to do with winning games and making the right play than infamous gaffes like below.

