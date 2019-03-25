Getty Image

With all but two games decided in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16 is almost completely set and, as such, CBS and TBS went ahead and released the full TV schedule for Thursday and Friday’s action.

Thursday’s games will be in Anaheim and Louisville, as the West and South regionals take the stage before the East and Midwest regionals happen on Friday in Washington D.C. and Kansas City. To this point, each of the top three seeds have made it to the Sweet 16 (pending Houston’s game with Ohio State), while only one double-digit seed is assured a spot in the second weekend, as the winner of Oregon and UC Irvine will serve as the lone Cinderella barring a Buckeyes win.

That means its a lot of chalk is headed to the second weekend, but hopefully that means better, more competitive games. The full TV schedule can be found below, as games tip-off each night starting at 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS with a 7:29 p.m. ET tip on TBS, with second games to follow.