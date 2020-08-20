Three Takeaways From Miami’s Game Two Win Over The Pacers

The Miami Heat jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their first round series on Thursday by taking down the Pacers, 109-100. But more importantly, the Heat again looked like the well-oiled machine they’ve developed into since the NBA hiatus back in March.

Led by Jimmy Butler’s 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, along with an outrageously hot shooting night by the Heat as a whole, Miami is playing like a team that knows exactly what it is, a statement few NBA teams can make right now.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from Miami’s big win.

Miami looks more cohesive than any team in the playoffs

As stated above, the Heat look like a team firing on all cylinders. The rest of the NBA is forgiven for struggling to find chemistry during this bizarre Bubble playoff schedule, but it doesn’t seem to be bothering Miami at all. That’s a testament to the Heat’s leadership from Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra as well as a group that just fills its role perfectly.

They’re not just knocking down shots and winning, they seem to be more willing to give that little extra than anyone else in the league right now.

Heat Culture, featuring Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/aTEoa0VxBF — Karens In Paris (@NekiasNBA) August 20, 2020

That has translated to a beautiful offensive performance through two playoff games, maximizing a four-out style with smooth, smart passing and off-ball movement.

And look, they have fun, too!

Jimmy Butler hit his head on Bam's leg, Goran Dragic revives him with the CPR pic.twitter.com/iLJdUuVqQI — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 20, 2020

Last year, we saw Toronto make a deep run by playing better than the sum of its parts, buoyed by a smart roster and a superstar that keeps everything flowing. That’s what Miami looks like right now.

There’s not a lot you can do against Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro

What to say about these two? They have as much to do with Miami’s Bubble performance as anyone, with Herro becoming a real fixture in the rotation during Kendrick Nunn’s absence while Robinson has become an even bigger part of Miami’s offense.