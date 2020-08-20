Three Takeaways From Miami’s Game Two Win Over The Pacers

The Miami Heat jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their first round series on Thursday by taking down the Pacers, 109-100. But more importantly, the Heat again looked like the well-oiled machine they’ve developed into since the NBA hiatus back in March.
Led by Jimmy Butler’s 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, along with an outrageously hot shooting night by the Heat as a whole, Miami is playing like a team that knows exactly what it is, a statement few NBA teams can make right now.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from Miami’s big win.
Miami looks more cohesive than any team in the playoffs
As stated above, the Heat look like a team firing on all cylinders. The rest of the NBA is forgiven for struggling to find chemistry during this bizarre Bubble playoff schedule, but it doesn’t seem to be bothering Miami at all. That’s a testament to the Heat’s leadership from Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra as well as a group that just fills its role perfectly.
They’re not just knocking down shots and winning, they seem to be more willing to give that little extra than anyone else in the league right now.
That has translated to a beautiful offensive performance through two playoff games, maximizing a four-out style with smooth, smart passing and off-ball movement.
And look, they have fun, too!
Last year, we saw Toronto make a deep run by playing better than the sum of its parts, buoyed by a smart roster and a superstar that keeps everything flowing. That’s what Miami looks like right now.
There’s not a lot you can do against Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro
What to say about these two? They have as much to do with Miami’s Bubble performance as anyone, with Herro becoming a real fixture in the rotation during Kendrick Nunn’s absence while Robinson has become an even bigger part of Miami’s offense.
Against Indiana on Thursday, the two combined for 39 points on 10-for-16 shooting from deep. Robinson in particular spaces so far behind the three-point line and has such a quick trigger that it’s impossible to help in any way from the weak side when he’s spacing the floor.
Not only does Miami have these two deadeyes on its roster, but Spoelstra deploys them perfectly both on and off the ball and empowers them to take shots anywhere if they’re open and in rhythm. The Heat figured themselves out this summer, and Robinson and Herro made it happen.
Indiana won’t win without a healthy Victor Oladipo
It continues to be disappointing to watch Oladipo play. The story surrounding his impressive recovery from a ruptured quad in time to join his team on the court in the Bubble led to excitement that Oladipo might make the Pacers a scary team in the playoffs, but it’s been the opposite so far.
Oladipo looks uncomfortable, missing routine open jumpers and lacking his usual athleticism, while the rest of the offense isn’t making it any easier on him. Oladipo shot 5-for-14 from the field in this one and has been very reliant on threes rather than the driving game that made him an All-Star. Combine that with six turnovers, and it’s clear Oladipo isn’t ready to make up for the absence of Domantas Sabonis and make this a real series for the Heat.
Without a return to form for Oladipo, the Pacers will be lucky to push this past a gentleman’s sweep based on how they’ve played through two games on offense.