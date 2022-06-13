taylor jenkins
Taylor Jenkins Agreed To A Multi-Year Contract Extension With The Grizzlies

On the heels of helping spearhead a massively successful 2021-22 campaign for the Memphis Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the organization, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He finished second in Coach of the Year voting behind Monty Williams.

At 56-26, the Grizzlies posted the NBA’s second-best regular-season record this year. Their 56 wins tied a franchise record and they won a playoff series for the first time since 2014-15.

Ultimately, their season ended in the second round at the hands of the third-seeded Golden State Warriors, who dispatched Memphis in six games. Of course, superstar point guard Ja Morant missed the final three games while dealing with a knee injury. Before his absence, Memphis saw itself down 2-1 in the series.

Only 37 years old and three years into his first stop as an NBA head coach, Jenkins has quickly established himself as a premier lead man. His Xs and Os are consistently creative and he puts his players in ideal positions to succeed. Memphis’ deep cast of quality rotation players deserve the most credit for their wonderful 2021-22 season, but Jenkins’ was integral to that success as well.

Watching he and the Grizzlies’ young core grow will be fascinating. Now, Jenkins gets to be part of that maturation for a few more years, at a minimum.

