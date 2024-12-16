Taylor Rooks Will Reportedly Host Amazon’s NBA Studio Coverage

With 2025 just around the corner, the NBA’s new broadcast partners for the 2025-26 season, NBC and Amazon, have to get to work finalizing deals to get their coverage teams set for next year.

Now that we know ESPN will be bringing Inside the NBA over to their airwaves next year, the other networks have to look elsewhere to fill out their studio coverage. For Amazon, that will start with adding Taylor Rooks as the host of their pregame, halftime, and postgame show, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. Rooks has been doing features work for their Thursday Night Football coverage but has been doing NBA coverage for years, most recently joining TNT this season for sideline reporting duties.

As for who will join Rooks on Prime Video’s studio desk, Marc Stein reported that Dirk Nowitzki is nearing an agreement with the streaming giant, giving them at least one Hall of Famer on the desk. In the coming months we should find out who else is joining Rooks and Nowitzki, but it’s a very good start to a younger studio show. On the game broadcast side, Ian Eagle is going to be Amazon’s lead play-by-play man, while Kevin Harlan could also make the move from TNT to Amazon.