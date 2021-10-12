The Clippers Signed Terance Mann To A 2-Year, $22 Million Extension

One of the breakout stars of the 2021 NBA Playoffs was Terance Mann, as the Clippers young wing stepped into a major role for L.A. in their run to the Western Conference Finals after Kawhi Leonard suffered an ACL injury.

Mann averaged 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in the postseason, showing that he could produce in the postseason on par with his regular season output. Mann was a terrific spot-up shooter, hitting at a 41 percent clip in the regular season and bumping that up to a 43 percent success rate in the playoffs, and he found himself stepping up in key moments throughout their playoff run on both ends of the floor. The former second round pick has two years remaining on his contract, making just under $2 million per year in each, and on Tuesday, the Clippers worked out an extension to keep him in L.A. through the 2024-25 season that will guarantee him some financial security with a 2-year, $22 million extension, as reported by The Undefeated’s Marc Spears.

“It is with tremendous honor and pride that I sign this extension with the Clippers,” Mann told The Undefeated in a statement. “The faith and commitment in my development and contribution thus far will provide me the motivation I need as I continue to be a pivotal part of our championship run. I want to thank the front office for this opportunity to remain a part of the Clipper Nation. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for believing me and allowing me to grow both on and off the court.”

The extension makes sense for both parties, as Mann ensures that he cashes in on his terrific sophomore campaign, while the Clippers lock in one of their homegrown contributors on a deal that will keep him in L.A. through the same period as Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the rest of their core. It’s very possible this looks like a bargain for the Clippers once Mann reaches these extension years, but they also reward Mann in the immediate for his contributions last year rather than waiting to see if he can replicate that same production again this season.