Terrence Ross Crushes A 360 Slam On The Fast Break

06.24.13 5 years ago

Terrence Ross‘ NBA Slam Dunk Contest title back in February might’ve been a surprise to those who don’t watch many Toronto games. [CHECK OUT TERRENCE ROSS’ TOP 10 DUNKS] But most hardcore fans know the guy can fly. Check him out here putting down a sick 360 on the break during the recent Washington Alumni Game.

Is Ross the best dunker in the NBA?

