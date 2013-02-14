Terrence Ross’ Top 10 Dunks

All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching and with it one of the most anticipated spectacles: the Slam Dunk Contest.andare the six competitors looking to steal the show come Saturday night.

Today we take a look at the 10 best dunks from Terrence Ross’ career (or at least the ones uploaded to YouTube). Unlike White and Green, who are dunk contest regulars, Ross made a name for himself this year thanks a vicious array of in-game dunks. I’m sure the Toronto Raptors team shop at the Air Canada Centre is stock full of Ross posters not even halfway through his rookie campaign.

Ross is the youngest competitor in the competition and I’m sure there will be plenty of tricks to go along with the youthful spring in his legs.

10. DUNK VS. HORNETS

First off, the referee that called an offensive foul should have been fined right then and there. Yes, this dunk didn’t technically count, but that didn’t stop Ross from showing Jason Smith just why the #LetRossDunk campaign got started in the first place. There’s no disagreeing that both players were still going full force even though the whistled had already blown. Sorry Jason, Ross-1 Smith-0.

