Terrence Ross Uses Drake As Dunk Contest Prop

Terrence Ross‘ performance in the 2014 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest will forever remind us of an anachronistic attempt to duplicate 2013’s win. We thought celebrity props were a thing of the past, but it continued Saturday night in New Orleans. Ross threw down a simple windmill after grabbing it from Canadian emcee Drake‘s hands, and eventually landed (one of many on the night) an eastbay with the same motion.

We know Drizzy is all the rage, but it seemed a little meh to trot him out to simply hold the ball out. Then again we’re probably a little biased.

(video via cjzerovids)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.