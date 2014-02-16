Terrence Ross Uses Drake As Dunk Contest Prop

#Drake #GIFs
02.16.14 4 years ago

Terrence Ross‘ performance in the 2014 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest will forever remind us of an anachronistic attempt to duplicate 2013’s win. We thought celebrity props were a thing of the past, but it continued Saturday night in New Orleans. Ross threw down a simple windmill after grabbing it from Canadian emcee Drake‘s hands, and eventually landed (one of many on the night) an eastbay with the same motion.

We know Drizzy is all the rage, but it seemed a little meh to trot him out to simply hold the ball out. Then again we’re probably a little biased.

(video via cjzerovids)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake#GIFs
TAGS2014 Dunk ContestALL STARDimeMagDrakegifsTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP