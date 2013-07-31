The 10 Biggest NBA Sneakerheads On Instagram (Without Signature Shoes)

In the NBA, we have many ballers displaying their best footwork on the court. Whether it’s the latest, the newestor some classicand, many NBA players can show that they can bring the heat.

Most of these players have insane sneaker collections, and they have it available for the world to see, mostly on Instagram. Whether if it is on or off the court, these NBA players have the sneaker game that hardly anyone else can compete with (of course, it helps to have connects and oh yeah, money).

Now, under certain conditions — we cannot include players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and others, as they have their own signature sneakers — here are the top 10 NBA sneakerheads on Instagram.

***

HONORABLE MENTIONS

PAUL GEORGE

Account: @Paul_George24 (photo above)

George is coming off one heck of a year with the Indiana Pacers, breaking out onto the scene and emerging into one of the top swingman, let alone players, in the NBA. While racking up Most Improved Player of the Year honors and having Indiana one game short of the NBA Finals, George also showed off his major sneaker game throughout the year. George has rocked different sneakers on the court such as as the Air Jordan Retro 3 “Black Cement” and a couple pairs of Foamposites, Kobes and Spizikes, but the three-year pro also brings it off the court. Take a look in the photo above of him rocking Concords in Shanghai.

DERON WILLIAMS

Account: @DWill8

Williams is in for a big year with the Brooklyn Nets next season as he tries to lead a group of players featuring Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Brook Lopez, Joe Johnson and more to a NBA championship. While that is going on, Williams also looks to bring his sneaker game to another level. Being a Nike athlete has its advantages, as Williams was seen throughout last season rocking Nike Hyperdunk Lows, Nike Air Force Maxes and more. Off the court, however, is another story. Before the Nets last home game of the 2012-13 regular season, Williams rocked the heavily coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Solar Red” to Barclays Center. Enough said.

ANDRE IGUODALA

Account: @mindofai9

Much like Williams, Andre Iguodala was seen rocking signature Nike Basketball sneakers on the court with the Denver Nuggets last season, such as the Nike Hyperfuse Low. Off the court, it’s a completely different story for the 29-year-old. Iggy can be seen wearing a handful of different Air Jordan retro models, Foamposites, the Nike Zoom Revis and more. However, the best one out of them all has to be the pair of the Air Jordan 4 “Oregon” PE samples that he owns, as shown above. I hope to see Iguodala, who’s now with the Golden State Warriors, bring out sneakers like these on the court. With the Air Jordan 5 “Laney” scheduled to come out in November, the colorway would fit perfectly with Iguodala’s new team.

Keep reading to see the top 10 NBA sneakerheads…