The 10 Greatest “Oh No He Didn’t” Quotes In The NBA Finals Since 2000

The NBA Finals have given us a lot. Spectacular finishes. Legendary performances.. But it’s not always the big trophies and the ESPN specials that we remember. What about the lighter moments?

We dug into some research to try to come up with the 10 best Finals quotes since 2000. Here’s what we found…

10. 2005 NBA Finals. Tim Duncan Takes a Spill.

Poor Tim Duncan. He gets his nickname from a mentally-challenged, quadriplegic cartoon character, he’s been underrated his entire career and he’s been teased mercilessly by The Onion for his wooden-Indian persona, all this despite being arguably the best player of his generation, not to mention one of the best power forwards of all time. The Big Fundamental has some of the most effective footwork of any big man in the game, but apparently never mastered the fundamentals of walking up stairs. This wasn’t a quote, but hey, it happened at a press conference so we’re counting it.