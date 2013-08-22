The 10 NBA Teams That Need New Uniforms Right Now

Style is becoming an increasingly important part of today’s NBA. Players likeandare now known for their flair off the court as much as their flair on it. With the introduction of the new sleeved jerseys (whether you like them or not, they seem to be here to stay), the NBA looks like it’s trying to capitalize on this increased interest in style.

There are teams that have been able to perfect the uniform. The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have classic jerseys that have seen minimal, if any changes over the years.

Still, this summer a few team’s decided to go with a different look. The Phoenix Suns unveiled a brand new set that included an alternate orange, complete with the sleeved jersey. The New Orleans Pelicans debuted their first uniform set under their new moniker. Lastly, it’s being reported that the Lakers will add sleeves to their traditional “Sunday White” jerseys (as well as possible black jerseys).

With so much change happening in a short time, I compiled a list of the 10 teams that are in desperate need of a new set of cloths.

*** *** ***

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Mark Cuban owns the Dallas Mavericks, a man who is known to be almost an ATM when it comes to handing out cash in order to better his squad. However, after winning the 2011 NBA championship, Cuban has been reluctant to dig into his deep pockets. What better way to spice things up in Big D than brand new uniforms to make people forget about the last two lackluster seasons? The Mavericks last changed their jersey design in 2001 and after 12 years, its time to give the team a new fresh look.

Luckily for all of us, Cuban is already thinking ahead. The team plans to redo their unis for the 2015-16 season… if they get a cool design. That’s where you come. This spring, Cuban posted an opportunity for fans to help out by submitting their own creations.

HOUSTON ROCKETS

In 2002, the Houston Rockets changed just about everything with their organization. Back then, the new uniforms that they debuted looked futuristic and were one of the best sellers of the year — thanks to having Chinese megastar Yao Ming on the roster. However, through the years the look has lost its appeal. I don’t know how Rockets fans feel about the look, but for me personally, it just reminds me of all the injuries that derailed the careers (and potential titles in Houston) of both Tracy McGrady and Yao.