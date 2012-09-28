The 10 Offseason Moves That Matter More Than You’d Expect

Believe it or not, there were some other significant moves this offseason than what “SportsCenter” would lead you to believe.andto the Lakers,signing with the Nets andjoining him and evenandre-signing with the C’s and Spurs, respectively, were stories that we heard about all summer long. As we close in on the 2012-2013 season, it’s time to take a look back at 10 moves that didn’t get enough notice this offseason.

10. Aaron Brooks to the Sacramento Kings

It’s OK to feel some skepticism about signing a 27-year-old point guard who hasn’t played in the NBA for over a year. That’s certainly how the Suns felt about Aaron Brooks by withdrawing their qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. The Kings on the other hand took a chance on the seven-year man, giving him a two-year deal worth roughly $3.3 million. Let’s not forget, in the 2009-10 season Brooks was hanging up 19 points a game and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. In his last season in the NBA, Brooks only appeared in 25 games and averaged fewer than 20 minutes in those appearances. Scared off by the chance of the lockout, Brooks got stuck in China right before the December deal, unable to get out of his contract like J.R. Smith and Wilson Chandler did. What the Kings will get out of Brooks is a lightning quick guard with superb ball-handling skills, who can also score the ball a number of different ways. It’s a win-win for both parties here. Do the Kings get much better with Brooks? No. Brooks will use this opportunity in Sacramento backing up Isaiah Thomas to get his feet back under him in the NBA. By the time his contract is up, he’ll still be under 30 and looking to come off the bench for a playoff contender.

9. Devin Harris to the Atlanta Hawks

A little more thatn a week into his new position as Hawks GM, Danny Ferry dumped nearly $105 million in contracts (Joe Johnson, Marvin Williams). In return, the Hawks got Anthony Morrow and of course, Harris, who is coming off arguably the worst season of his career. I don’t know about you, but when I think of Harris the first thing that comes to mind is that buzzer beater he hit against the 76ers in 2009. Three years removed from that, though, and years removed from his best season (2008-09, 21 PPG. 7 APG with NJ), Harris finds himself on a Hawks team looking to make a splash in the 2013 free agency class. The offensively talented former All-Star has the potential to reestablish himself in a Hawks system longing for a change. With backcourt depth consisting of Harris, Morrow, Jeff Teague and Louis Williams, the Hawks find themselves with plenty of scoring/play making options.