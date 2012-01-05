Are These The 2 Dirtiest High School Basketball Players In The U.S.A.?

There’s nothing more frustrating than football players trying to play ridiculously physical basketball. High schools are littered with them; playgrounds are overflowing with them. For obvious reasons, when you have this scenario, injuries explode. This reminds me a little bit of the times in AAU when I used to take full-on swings in an attempt to spike people’s shots into the stands. Sometimes it worked. But on one particular instance, I was off, clotheslined the kid and then in retaliation, got tackled later on in the game.
So now here’s a video quickly becoming famous: Connell High School from Washington State has taken to jacking people up on the basketball court like a bunch of Ray Lewises. Deadspin has some more of the full story about the school’s AD attempting to label these kids as “teddy bears,” and their matchup with Highland High School. It’s amazing that not one flagrant foul or technical was called in this game.
Everyone in the Dime office can’t stop laughing because the two kids are clobbering people with no remorse and no emotion whatsoever. Straight destruction. This is stuff you don’t see every day.
I would have cold-clocked #34 so hard his sad excuse for a vag would have been covered with that sad excuse for a beard.
Also, neither of those refs should be allowed to ref another game this year.
this is awesome. They clearly are the goons on the team. Reminds me of the old Temple days.
I absolutely love playing against football players. They talk all big and are sometimes very skilled but when they start losing and getting tired thats when they become physical and stop playing basketball. And thats when i know ive got them on tilt and once the games over the look on their loser faces is so priceless. They did everything they possible could to try and stop me and they still failed. I may have gotten a bloody lip from It but their ego is lying dead on the floor at my feet.
what f… is wrong with the players from the red team…they should’ve stand up for themselves… i dont understand!
Wheres the coach during all this? He should have been on the court in the face of the refs to progect his team. I would have got thrown out the building if i seen that happen to my players. It was bad reffing but even horrible coaching
Is it me, or was the only REAL flagrant #5. Regardless, #34 reminds of of the big guy with no skills, that includes not knowing how to foul without harming.
i thought the first 3 or so weren’t bad. fouls, but nothing egregious.
number 34 isn’t even going for the ball, he doesn’t even jump he just sticks his arm out and pulls. doesn’t even look like he knows how to play. I suspect the coach convinced him to play and told him to just maul people.
somebody needs to knock #34 out…no way my teammates wouldn’t have retaliated
i guess that’s the difference between high schools in new jersey and washington lol
o0o0o..Kid woulda never left the gym. he should be banned from high school sports actually. Not basketball total offense. Actually Assault charges.
Best move to try when playing a football player is pull the chair while boxing out down low. You gotta really box out hard the 1st couple times, thats the setup. Then at the right moment make hard contact with you arms and legs to make them put their weight against you and then move back or side step, throw in a defensive lineman swim move and they in their ass everytime.
Nothing wrong here. Looks like these kids have been looking through my playbook on how to play basketball…lmao
Hahaha. 1, 5, and 6 all happened to the same dude, the smallest guy on the court. Props to him for keeping on driving into the lane.
i expected harder fouls than this…
yeah, i didn’t think 1-4 were terrible.. they were hard fouls and not really going for the ball but nothing that’ll end a career.. but #5, when someone’s airborne like that.. that’s how people break bones or get seriously injured. like somebody said earlier–surprised none of his teammates did ANYTHING..
They’re from Washington state? Make them boys play an inner city Seattle school… lets see how much they foul…
Them two kids .. got a lil BYNUM in them LOL ..
#5 was bad. #4 wasnt flagrant but bad foul. #1-3 was jus showing how much they sucked on d. I love pulling the chair on football players lol. I used to put my elbows and knees into their backs, or legs as sneaky as i could so they got sharp pains anytime they moved. I had mutumbo elbows lol
@Rod totally agree. When I played in highschool here in the bay area we would have to face teams in Oakland like Skyline and McClymonds. You try what happen in this video and they turn the lights off in the gym and put chains on the doors and a big brawl would ensue. I even witnessed team buses being rocked back and forth almost to the tipping point. Here everyone’s thugged out cousin is in the stands wishing something like this pops off…LOL
LMAO! ARM PIT TO THE FACE! He got Fat Man Funk
This is shit out of Arch Rivals. #34 needs an assbeating like people need Jesus.
The last one was the only bad one. Dude should have gotten the crap kicked out of him.
LMAO at comment 11 and 16
i was expecting way worse, these fouls weren’t even that bad (besides #5) except for the fact that they are clearly intending to foul hard without playing actual D. they’re just trying to intimidate the other teams, and on #6 you can tell. the kid that got the first offensive rebound shot it so quick lol
2 things i’d do
1) give a little head fake when driving and when he swings the haymaker, go around. make him look pretty dumb
2) drive hard with all knees and elbows. aim for face and crotch, make it look like i’m shooting repeat as necessary
34 is a puss-puff. No game. Fat ass.
stupid high school kids that have no talent and will not play college ball doing their best to act tough, when really, they have no fucking game. The red team should have come back with some shit but pretty much limp dicked their way through those fouls.
I only thought fouls #3 and 5 were flagrants the others we’re just them being thugs which I don’t feel like it is a big deal of course they can’t actually play thats not why they’re on the team I feel there is some much more dirtier players in the US then these two stupid rednecks. Yeah my old high school team and my coach wouldn’t be having it dude definetly deserved an elbow to the face. And did we really need to see each replay 5 times? it wasn’t even that bad looks like some pussy Highland parent making too big of a thing about it, those kids should have stood up for themselves but the refs should have tossed #34 after like the 3rd one
This is hilaaaaaaaarious
The guy swished the freebie after the clothesline, best responce in my book!
Also on #6 the cheerleaders in the background looked like they were thinking “I take a harder hit from him, pussy”!
how did these guys even make the team, hahahah
@promoman. Dude needs an assbeating like people need jesus” had me on the floor
Man what’s with all these pot bellied mfers? Someone tell Michelle Obama there’s an epidemic of obesity in high school!!!
Now these guys look like they get plenty of snacks…
Hahaha, this is hilarious!
If that were my team, 34 probably would have been injured before the end of the game. Ain’t no way I’d let one of my boys take a punishment like that, and not at least get in the guy’s face and let him know what up. There’s also a special move for those fat fags who decide to play ball…called the “Tiger fucking Knee”. Would have KO’d that fat fuck into next week. That kid is three of the major things I hate in life, fat people, stupid people, and bad basketball player.
2 and 6 didn’t seem flagrant to me, but the rest were pretty bad.
How the refs didn’t throw him out after that many hard fouls is beyond me.
I imagine that #34 is gonna turn out to be a real gentleman when he gets older.
I also think these guys are only on the team to do exactly what they are doing in the video, not because they’re ball players. Infact these kids have no basketball skills and no business playing basketball at all, ESPECIALLY #34 (WAY OUT OF SHAPE, really he’s just an overgrown traffic cone).
On the flagrant foul #5: Red Team Bench should have cleared IMMEDIATELY. At the very least little dude that got droped teammates gets in #34 face right there no matter what.
RED TEAM COACH GET IN THE REFS FACE!
Nevertheless, this is Not rare. I’m sure these players are on the team only because the team needed some bodies/enforcers to throw out there and get in the oppenent’s head. Thats why the red team really didn’t do anything, they’re probably winning by 20 or something like that and its not worth it. Just make the free throws and bask in the glory of knowing that this video has now been seen by a great amount of people (thank you internet)as well as OTHER bball Squads. WATCH OUT #34, next time you put your NASTY fat arm pit in someone’s face because you don’t know how to play basketball you might get a couple of elbows in the face … LOL
So that’s where Bill Laimbeer’s kids go to school.
Yuppp, number 5 was definitely a flagrant! But its cause the dude is really uncoordinated, slow and blissfully oblivious about basketball positioning. I say its a blessing in disguise for his family…now they know he’s retarded and can get him the proper treatment required !!!
Hilarious :D
@4m haha exactly!
it’d be more of a story if the men accused were big, mean, scruffy, huge black guys with tats and braids. the affect of what’s is going on is minimized due to the blend of color on the court. just something to consider
I played Varsity basketball for 4 years in a district full of football players and this type of stuff happened all the time. If you get roughed up, you have to dish it out too and defend yourself in order to get respect. I don’t understand how no one on the opposing team retaliated. Contrary to popular misconception, basketball is a contact sport! I was always taught “If they hit you, hit them back.”
Stop looking for calls and play the game.
The refs should all be fired…#34 would’ve caught a crazy beat down after the game from me… after #5 he’s laughing on the line….that is not basketball and is totally ridiculous.