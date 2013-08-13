The 20 NBA Players You Must Follow On Twitter In 2013

[RELATED: The Top 10 NBA Fashion Trendsetters On Instagram]

Honorable Mention:

Jamal Crawford, Rudy Gay

J-Crossover is just letting you know how it is while Rudy is still in disbelief that his ex-coach Lionel Hollins is still without a job.

I'm a hooper to the core.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 1, 2013

Still can believe coach Hollins does not have a job! #crazy — Rudy Gay (@rudygay22) August 11, 2013

*** *** ***

20. MarSHON BROOKS

The new Celtic lets you know that he’s got a short temper. Hopefully it’s not too short because it may be a long season for him in Boston.

This heat got my temper on midget!!! Lol — Marshon S. Brooks (@Marshon2) July 20, 2013

19. ROYCE WHITE

White still hasn’t played in a NBA game due to his anxiety problem and fear of flying but he has a little fun with himself on Twitter by explaining his son has opposite feelings about flying.

Ironically, my son is obsessed with airplanes. Lol! well played #life… #BeWellNation — Royce White (@Highway_30) July 24, 2013

18. ANDRE DRUMMOND

‘Dre is all over social media as he was dubbed as our No. 1 player to follow on Instagram. While he is not at the top here, he still cracks our list as his unique personality is easy for his young followers to relate to at age 20.

#MostRandomThingOfTheDay seeing @JaValeMcGee34 walkin the streets of LA alone! Had to stop and say what's up! #CoolDude — Andre Drummond (@DRE_DRUMMOND_) June 4, 2013

17. RUSSELL WESTBROOK

We’re already used to outlandish outfits and Instagram posts from the man himself and Russ follows suit when using his Twitter handle. While he may think a bit outside of the box, Russ admits he forgot to finish his thought in his previous tweet.

Mybad didn't finish my tweet lol — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) July 23, 2013

