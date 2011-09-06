Spain Sits At The Top Of The International Class (Again)

We’ve followed the Spanish men’s play in the EuroBasket tournament and they, along with France and Turkey, are at the top of the heap. Each squad has faced a few rough moments but they’ve been quite formidable when everything’s clicking. Let’s not forget Spain gave the Redeem Team a close fight for 2008 gold until the U.S. pulled away in the fourth. Looking ahead, who are your top five favorites for gold at the 2012 Olympics? … Spain’s the most likely candidate to win EuroBasket as well as a top contender for gold next summer going by their track record. Adding Serge Ibaka to come off the bench doesn’t hurt. Interior presence on both ends is a rare commodity and EspaÃ±a’s wealth in those respects has paid major dividends. The country’s got a formidable front court with the Gasol clan at the helm plus Juan Carlos Navarro‘s streaky shooting works wonders for them when he’s on. Nevertheless Spain, outside of Navarro, doesn’t have serious threats from the perimeter. Rudy Fernadez‘s J, compared to Juan Carlos’s, isn’t nearly as reliable. Moreover, Calderon and Rubio oftentimes don’t look to shoot. If they have a weakness, that’s it. They lost to Turkey by eight yesterday (after Turkey scored the game’s final 16 points), but Pau Gasol didn’t play (a minor ankle sprain) so they could rest him for the next round … Turkey’s shooting prowess is considerably more balanced. Ersan Ilyasova, Hedo Turkoglu and Emir Preldzic can hit from beyond the arch. Enes Kanter‘s game has been up and down but he’s shown he can get buckets while Omer Asik does the dirty work inside. Inconsistency is a thorn in their side. They’ve already dealt with tough losses in the tournament’s most competitive group. However, with their recent win against Spain, they showed they can play against squads who outmatch them on paper … France meanwhile, has emerged undefeated thus far in the tourney. Tony Parker‘s been working in overdrive by dropping monster scoring outings while Nicolas Batum and Boris Diaw play their support roles quite well. Additionally, Joakim Noah naturally embraced his role as the garbage man by grabbing boards and making hustle plays as if he was in mid-season form. But they need a reality check. Serbia’s been the only country to give them trouble thus far. They’ll get no respite as they face Turkey in their next game. The upcoming matchup, especially after edging out Serbia in OT, ought to be a good test for Les Bleus since they’ve been rolling along until now … We may be getting a bit ahead of ourselves as we look ahead towards London since the EuroBasket is not even over. At any rate, what with the lockout already likely cutting into the season, USA Basketball may face an even tougher road than they faced in the 2008 Olympics and 2010 FIBA World Championships. The extra time off could help but, at the same time, some of the U.S.’s biggest opponents are working out their kinks across the pond. It’ll be interesting to see if the States can repeat with their rivals’ steady improvement. In the meantime we’ll just wait for the majority of the EuroBasket action to return by Wednesday … Great Britain was eliminated despite beating Poland 88-81, but Luol Deng went crazy, dropping 28, 14 and six … Happy birthday to John Wall, who turned all of 21 years old today. How good is he going to be in three or four years? … We would speak on the rumors about Miami’s interest in signing Nene, but there’s just no way that happens unless he wants to take a substantial pay cut. He’s looking for a contract around $12 million a year (or more). Miami will probably be able to offer him about half of that … And a hat tip to Dime commenter Mtx on this one. If you want to throw up whatever it is you’ve eaten in the last few hours, skip ahead on this video to the final 13 seconds. Edgar Sosa had one of the nastiest injuries you will ever see in the Americas Olympic qualifier. Horrific looking…like Halloween-type stuff. They do show the injury in real time early in the video but you can’t really see it. Then in the final few moments of the video, the camera shows Sosa on the ground and it’s terrifying. We’re praying it looked worse than it really is … We’re out like Miami’s shot at Nene.
Crazy to think that the next time we see a bunch of NBA players in action, it could be at the 2012 Olympics.
If the Spanish team played in the NBA, How would their regular season look like?
I maybe overestimating them but they look like a 46-win team at least specially when half the league right now have crappy, unbalanced, or aging lineups.
Agree or disagree?
The Americans will win without a doubt. The talent we are able to put out on the court at the same time is crazy. It’s to the point where everyone here can put together their own 5 man starting roster. How many different starting five combinations can we make for other teams who’ll participate in the Olympics? Not as much as the USA. Even the first 5 off the USA bench can be starters. We have nothing to worry about. America is back to being numero uno in this sport. Feels good…
RON ARTEST IN ACTION!!!!
[www.tumblr.com]
Dime, WTF? You admit that Navarro is streaky (understatement)than say Rudy’s J is not nearly as reliable than Mr. Streak-shooter’s? Actually Spain has better 3pt shooters than the US, but I would consider both Calderon and Fernandez more reliable than Navarro.
To Beiber: the US’s problems were never with talent, they are far ahead in this area, the stars just can’t seem to jell as well as other team, that’s why Spain or Argentina would have a good chance against them.
PIPDADDYY
I get that completely. I kept that in mind when I said what I said. The team that we will most like;y put on the floor would be most of the guys that won the gold already when they were called the REDEEM TEAM. So they have experienced going through each others tendencies and what not. Also, this off season most of the stars are playing on the same court. That 2 week Vegas league will also help rekindle some chemistry. This team has some threats, but I feel like threat is too strong of a word for the amount of faith I have in the future 2012 team.
Spain 46 wins in NBA? Initially I’d agree – their talent is definitely up there, but they will wear down during a long, physical NBA season. Need to have more physical players to bang. IMO, the Grizzlies could beat Spain’s team and they won 46 games, so I’d go 40-42 Spain. Still, a very respectable team.
miami should trade bosh for nene
that will set them back yoda.
bosh just had trouble adjusting.
trading for a lower skilled player in nene wouldn’t be the best move even if they are looking for a center.
if they want to trade bosh, do it for a 7 footer at least who will make a future all star team.
that’d be hard to find, so a point guard would be nice but not as nice as a shot blocker/rebounder.
Spain lost against turkey yest
I never understood patriotism.
Yeah Spain have a great team, they’re definitely the US’s top competition, I’d never really considered how deep Turkey were. What happened to Navarro in the NBA? He had a decent season and then just kind of disappeared…
Yeah Miami aren’t getting Nene, he can sign with a team that are just as likely to make it to the Finals as Miami and get at least $4 mil a season more. I don’t really see the value in Nene when Samuel Dalembert will probably cost half of what Nene does, with similar results. Damn this year’s free agent class is uninspiring, even more so now Wilson Chandler has taken himself out of it.
You talked that injury up a bit too much, granted it was gruesome but I’ve seen worse in MMA, Soccer and definitely with Shaun Livingston’s knee injury. What did Sosa break? It looked like his leg had just completely broken a la Corey Hill.
@ beiber newz
miami needs banger down low. nene might be less skilled than bosh, but he brings toughness and he doesn’t rellly on his jumper. remeber that 1-17 or something like that shooting from bosh? plus, nene doesn’t need ball in his hand as much as bosh needs. and with wade and lbj around, who both need ball a lot, nene would be better fit
@Beiber The 2-week vegas league doesn’t have commitments froms a lot fo the top guys. A league full of NBA-ers can range from what would be All-Star games to Kings-Rockets preseason scrimmage. From a site that I hate citing [salm], that league is currently headlined by John Wall, Z-Bo, S-Jax, Budinger, Chuck “Too Tall” Hayes, J. O’neil, & Eric Maynor.
Team USA shouldn’t take the red carpet approach to building a team this year. I’d rather see them field a squad that has a chip on their shoulder and something to prove to the upper echelon on the league, similar to the World Championships team. Send a team of All-Star Snubs or players right on the cusp of taking that superstar step.
D-Rose shows his workout:
[www.nbadunks.org]
@BuzzerBeater but who would Marc Gasol be playing for?
46 wins for the Spain team in the NBA?…depends. Only if they somehow managed to be in the Eastern Conference.
Miami Heat do not need Nene Hilario.
They need to figure a why to sign Kirk Hinrich and Chris Kaman. Trade Mike Miller (based on value; not because I dont like him) if thats what it takes.
Nene is probably better off leaving Denver and signing with the GS Warriors. Maybe even Houston since the Rockets are desperate for some size….
I think this year has a VERY GOOD free agent class. Most free agent classes are not going to yield franchise players like 2000 and 2010. Most years are quite the opposite. This years class EASILY has fillers (B/B- level talent) that can help you RIGHT AWAY by filling a hole/role.
Jamal Crawford – imagine him on the Bulls next season.
Glen Davis – imagine him on the Heat or Mavs
Delonte West – imagine him on the Knicks (2 guard)
Tyson Chandler – imagine him on the Knicks or Heat
Caron Butler – imagine him on the Celtics
JR Smith – imagine him on the Bulls or Grizz
Kenyon Martin – imagine him on the Bucks or Hawks
Tayshaun Prince – imagine him on the Clippers
Tracy McGrady – imagine him on the Bobcats or Thunder
Chris Wilcox – imagine him on the Mavs
TJ Ford – imagine him on the Heat or Lakers
Mike Dunleavy – imagine him on the Nets or Spurs
Shane Battier – imagine him on the Thunder
Michael Redd – imagine him on the Grizz or Cavs
Sebastian Telfair – imagine him on the Nets
David West – imagine him on the Nets or Sixers
Carl Landry – imagine him on the Celtics
Jason Richardson – imagine him on the Bulls or Mavs
Sam Dalembert – imagine him on the Heat or Knicks
Marquis Daniels – imagine him on Suns or Magic
Andrei Kirilenko – imagine him on the Nets or Warriors
Josh Howard – imagine him on the Spurs or Clippers
NO stars….but there is surely above-level talent available. some good-to-decent vets on the free agent list this year.
If your a GM/VP…and your team didnt make the conference finals (at least), you need help! and there is helo available in mid-tier role players and hole fillers. all of these guys are B- level talent and they can help a team.
remember….Tyson Chandler was wasting away in Charlotte, the Mavs swooped in, and then they became a solid defensive team and ran Dirks hot-hand all the way to the chip. but by picking up a player like Tyson (thru trade not free agency; yes, I know) they helped themselves.
@pipdaddyy
What I meant is Navarro is Spain’s main contributor from the perimeter. The team really looks to him to spread the floor and score from outside. Rudy doesn’t fill that need since he puts the ball on the floor more often than not. Driving actually adds another dynamic Spain needs but his perimeter shooting has been more of an added bonus than anything. Granted, Navarro has shown he can’t shoot himself back into rhythm. At any rate he’s also exhibited an ability to step up and make big shots when he’s called upon. Rudy’s a more efficient scorer but he hasn’t proved he can be called upon to hit from long range as much as JC. That’s why I said Navarro’s J, especially from outside, has been more reliable than Rudy’s.
@Heckler – good post. Before any team can imagine Josh Howard in a uniform (no homo) they’d have to imagine him being healthy. Besides, the Spurs and Clippers filled his position through the draft over the past couple of years.
Caron on the Celtics – with his contract and the vets already there, what minutes would be there… this year?
Why would anyone want to play for the Suns? Steve Nash could wake up one day and decide to retire. Then you’d have a disinterested team of guys locked that were tricked into playing there for 3 or more years.
Tayshaun to the Clippers… ehh, i guess he’d be light-skinned enough for Donald Sterling.
Where is Troy Murphy nowadays, he could fit in Orlando.
“Imagine him on the Cavs” That’s like walking up to your friend and saying, “Imagine if your girl was ugly?” Why would you do that to someone?
With owners most likely trying to find away to keep their own free agents, the Heat or the Knicks would be hard pressed to outbid Marc Cuban. Dalembert would be a nice plan B but he will be just as costly. He is the definition of mid-level talent making All-Star money.
Best player description EVER. [hoopshype.com]
Good post Heckler. Not sure how Wilcox helps, but I saw that guy in a summer league when they still had them at the Pyramid in Long Beach and he dunked on everything that moved. Seriously. He was throwing the ball at people through the rim.
F&F – The ugly girl line is gold, but it needs to be corrected. It’s like going up to your friend with no girl and saying that one likes him but she’s ugly. Your friend just might need a slump buster to get back into game shape.
The US has never ever had a problem with talent. The problem is getting a TEAM together with that talent. You could honestly throw one of the better NBA teams in the Olympics and they would do well because the pecking order is established, everyone knows their roles, and they have played together. Outside of the first Dream Team, it has taken some time for guys to get it figured out. Jordan was Jordan. Magic had hella guys to pass to. Pippen and Barkley KILLED people. Ewing and Robinson just played D. Now it seems like everyone wants to score to increase their market value overseas. And outside of Lebron, every position now is not as talented as the guy who was on the original Dream Team. But you put CP3, Durant, Lebron, Wade, and Howard out there, with Griffin, Aldridge, Deron Williams, and Melo? Yikes.
I forgot to add Rudy’s scoring was more efficient mainly because he gets out in the open court.
USA Basketball’s chemistry has been an issue since things went downhill in the ’02 FIBA Tournament but I think they can repeat with the right group. That doesn’t necessarily mean they need only stars as someone already suggested. I think having a few specialists like Kevin Martin, Tyson Chandler or Kevin Love in the mix with top talent could create a good team.
i am not worried about the top guys chemistry at all. you guys want to disregard talent to focus on chemistry, but that’s not something to worry about either. it’s like everyone automatically thinks all international teams play with chemistry. it’s cool to say Spain and Argentina will be threats because it’s fun to see different things. but when it’s all said and done, the US will destroy everyone if they are able to secure the top 8 guys in the league. if we are able to assemble a team with the top 10 guys, it wont even be fair. chemistry WILL NOT be an issue. i guarantee the Americans will win. i wish i could bet all you guys all my possessions just to show how sure i am America will get it. these guys are finally in their prime and the ones that aren’t are still scary (Durant). NO CONTEST!!!!
Beiber – it is all about knowing your role. Tam USA won last year because everyone’s role was simple – find a way to get Durant the ball & above all else, lockdown your man. When Durant got tired of shooting, that is when everyone else had a turn. Odom-Love-Chandler all knew they were in the game to not pick up fouls and rebound like their lives depended on it. Gay & AI2 knew they needed to play Pippen-like defense and run. Granger didn’t get the memo so he didn’t get playing time either.
In world competitions you have every guy trying to be the man. That is why team uSA fell off for a while. If/When Dwight makes the team, it won’t be the time nor place for him to show off his bank shot. You can’t just field talent without a leader. Jason Kidd was that leader and he coached CP3 & D-Will so they could bring balance to all of that talent.
If you have a whole bunch of divas that know they can score on anyone at anytime from anywhere in any way, you’ll end up like the 2011 Heat in the finals – talent sans leadership.
Nene for Bosh is a win-win.
1)The Heat get a defensive C not named Joel Anthony.
2)The get a C that can play Defense AND Offense
3)They free up cap space since Nene and his one nut won’t be getting Max money.
4)Nene has never shot 1 for 18 at anything. Even if he played cornhole blindfolded with beanbags rigged by carney folk.
Think of the rotation of Haslem-Nene-Anthony-and that one draft pick they had last year. Compared to Haslem-Bosh-Anthony-Big Z. It isn’t about the ratings, if it were, Allen Iverson would still be in the league. You ahve to find the right mix of players. If your garage has 3 sports cars, which one do you use for family vacations?
That is why I said I am not worried about chemistry. You seem to think everyone will want to be MVP. That will not be the case. These guys will want to win. You think Kobe the vet will play on a team like that the same ways he plays on the LAKERS? Dude, have more faith in our players. I do not look at them as selfish and they certainly won’t play that way. They will have team work similar to how the redeem team did it.
I will say this for the last time. NENE IS A HUUUUUGE DOWNGRADE FROM BOSH. Put nene on a team where he’s the man and they will finish in LAST FUKKIN PLACE. Bosh can at least lead a team to the playoffs. I don’t think nene can even lead a team in the d-league. That’s a stretch but you get my point. The heat know the value they have in bosh, regardless of how he performed, anyone in his position would have struggled too. Bosh should be traded for equal value. I guarantee in 2 years, nene will be looked at as a role player. Bosh is a featured talent. Period.
Haven’t done this in YEARS and hope you guys don’t mind but here goes….
LATEST BEIBER NEWZ!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A report was released early Tuesday morning saying that the players and owners are closer to an agreement than they’ve been saying. The two sides are now just $3 billion apart over six years, which is notable because six years is the usual length of a CBA agreement. The thinking now is that the season will start on time and it’s the first positive report from a legitimate source heard in some time.
I wonder if Wilson Chandler is rethinking his decision.
Yes!!! New Beiber newz!!!!! I love the newz flash from Beib.
F&F is on fire today. Carney folk?! LOL!!! The problem with a big chunk of players today is that they want to the man and want to do the same thing in the Olympics. Nobody will take a lesser role for the benefit of the team. And Nene for Bosh would be a win win for the teams, but Bosh would hate life. It’s addition by subtraction for Miami, they lose a better player in Bosh, but pick up something they need more. They need a bigger guy who can bang down low and clear the boards to start their breaks more than a finesse power forward who has a good mid-range game. Denver wins because Bosh is better than Nene.
@ Beib
Link… or your lying.
@ big island, dude you’re alright with me! As for JAY fear not, here is the link, sorry I couldn’t get to you sooner. And keep in mind it’s being reported by Chris Sheridan, who is very credible. [sheridanhoops.com]
@Beiber wouldn’t it be “The Erick Dampier Effect” also?
I personally think the Heat would be better off with Nene (given he stays healthy) than Bosh. This talk about Bosh being a more skilled player is junk. Nene eats up nearly anyone in the NBA in the post. He’s tough. He’s everything the Heat need. There were far too many games last year where Bosh was a non-factor when he wasn’t hitting midrange jumpers. That just isn’t acceptable. Nene is more complete than Bosh, I’m sorry.
Very happy to hear the news and I hope it’s accurate. I get depressed every time I start thinking about missing an entire season.
And seriously, Beiber… That was a cocky-as-hell thing to say about Team USA. For years we were sending out the most talented squad and simply getting outplayed. Chemistry and smarts is a lot more important than you make it out to be. I agree that we will be the favorites but I will not be blown away if we get upset at some point. You can feel as good as you want about having the most talent on the floor but don’t expect it to yield results every time. I’ve seen too many games where our superior talent got outplayed by “lesser” talented teams.
jdizzle
PRECISELY!!! good connection…
Okay, sorry for not being clear. I do not want to sound cocky because my entire premise on the matter stems from my belief in chemistry. That is why I thought the mavs would beat the heat this year. I want to make it known that while I believe in the US’s talent, (I think we can all agree we have the best players the world can offer) I am more so impressed with how the main core of the gold medal winning squad was able to play with such selflessness. Wade came off the bench that summer and did it gladly. Kobe was quiet in the gold medal game until they needed him in the clutch moments. Kobe recognized that facilitating, playing within the offense and not forcing the issue helped bring out the better in the stars. He went heroic in the end when he knew his strength of closing out games was what the team needed to secure the medal. I am not saying that we won’t struggle. I am simply saying that our chemistry in in tact. These stars like each other. Wade and Lebron are going into this one (if they participate, I think Lebron already recently committed) AS TEAMMATES. Chemistry will be fine. I am assuming Amare and Melo will be there. CP3 has been playing with everyone this summer. So I think our Americans have a great familiarity with each other. Guys have the same personalities. It’s not like we are teaming up Vlade Divac’s with Dennis Rodman’s. These guys love the same music. Fuck the same bitches. Although Kobe is the old (sorry) veteran he is respected by these younger guys. He has really become a true leader. That is what I really wanted to say, but kept in in a courageous/patriotic stance originally.
@UncheckedAggression
I mean you can tell me nene is better than bosh, but you may want to take that up with the scouts and mathematicians that generate the ratings in sports games. Bosh shits on nene in that aspect. So something has to give on your end. Give bosh something over nene.
I think Nene offers what the Heat need. They need toughness. They need someone that can get the ball in the post and score. They need someone that can D up a solid post player. The Heat have a more pressing need for what Nene has to offer.
On most teams, Bosh would be preferred. But it all depends on the team.
It’s frustrating as hell to see how talented Bosh is but hardly ever see him impose himself. He’s far too satisfied taking those midrange jumpers. If he’s hitting them, he looks amazing. If he’s not, he really doesn’t add much to the team.
Bosh is a match-up problem. But big guys that can consistently score in the post are much harder to come by.
i agree on your scouting report on nene. but why settle for him? frankly i think javale macgee can take them over the top more than nene and mcgee is so new to the nba compare to nene. that would make more sense to me.
it’s like, if you wanted to trade in your four door car, for a two door car. And you would be wanting to trade in your four door for a golf cart when you could trade it in for the dodge charger. if you know you can get a banger of a center for bosh, why target nene who is on a down slope when you can get mcgee who will probably average 7 blocks and 10 boards a night for the fast paced heat.
oh and mcgee would be only getting better as a player. he would fit right in win the alley-oop throwing free flowing heat offense.
WITH* the alley oop throwing ….
this is what some1 out there put together.
i don’t notice nene, but that doesn’t mean anything. i respect nene’s game, but he will fall off fast. and he can’t lead a team to the playoffs and he has not more potential.
[heat.infopop.cc]
What does Nene leading a team to the playoffs have to do with anything? He will be playing alongside Wade and Lebron. The debate is not who is the better franchise player, it is who is the better fit for the Heat.
Kevin Love statistically is better than Z-Bo but with the game on the line you take Z-Bo because what he brings to the table (nowadays) is more conducive to winning.
The Heat don’t need fake tough guys, they need real tough guys. They don’t need player who only bang in the post when a guard is rotating to box them out. They need a player who can muscle in a basket vs. other legit bigs. Nene is a better fit because he doesn’t crowd the space of Lebron and Wade. Nene won’t stand 5 feet away from Lebron trying to decide whether or not to set a pick. Nene won’t be making Max contract money and the proceed to get out hustled by Joel Anthony or Haslem or Juwan Howard or any given night. Nene won’t let Rondo getting a running start to dunk near him because he wasn’t sure if he needed to rotate over or not in a situation where he was the only fucking player under the basket.
First & Foremost
No offense, but you continue to fail to see my message.
I am not saying that Bosh is a better fit than Nene.
In fact, Nene’s type may be what the heat need more so than a point guard mainly because Wade and Lebron will dominate the ball regardless. This is my belief.
I am not saying keep Bosh.
I am saying if you are going to trade Bosh, why settle for Nene’s declining ass? I keep saying as an example, that someone like Javale Mcgee is a better match value-wise for trading Bosh away. Nene will only be in value for the next season or two. Then you FIRST & FOREMOST as the heat GM will be asking yourself in 2013, “damn now i’m stuck with nene’s old ass to play alongside youth’s like Wade and Lebron. I guarantee in that situation, they’ll be looking to deal nene away as quick as they got him.
THat is my point.