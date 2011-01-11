The Best Dunk Contest Nobody Is Talking About

01.11.11 8 years ago 8 Comments

While everyone is already getting excited for All-Star Saturday Night next month, there is an equally impressive dunk contest going down this week. (And chances are you don’t even know about it.) As part of the D-League Showcase, currently taking place in South Padre Island, Texas, the inaugural Showcase Slam Dunk Contest is set for Wednesday night. Here’s the field with some video evidence:

Dar Tucker (New Mexico Thunderbirds) – by way of DePaul

Marqus Blakely (Bakersfield Jam) – by way of Vermont

Chris Johnson (Dakota Wizards) – by way of LSU

L.D. Williams (Springfield Armor) – by way of Wake Forest

Off the bat, you have to go with Tucker, who is the reigning champion after winning the the dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend last February at the D-League Dream Factory. But personally I’m going to ride with Blakely. You already know why…

While the contest will take place Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10:30pm EST in the South Padre Island Convention Centre, it will air on VERSUS on Jan. 15 and Jan. 29.

Who do you think will win?

