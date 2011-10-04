The Best Leaders: Speaker, Standard Or Psycho

Soon, this wonder of Walker’s hops took on mythic proportions. You couldn’t call yourself a true hoops fans unless you had read a story somewhere that Walker once hit seven threes in a game and had nearly twice as many dunks. It’s like that story on Tyreke Evans, told by his high school coach, who swears his biggest weapon as a teenager was the trey. You don’t really believe, but you want to believe it. The unknown is always the most glamorous.
Sports Illustrated dropped a cover story on Walter Payton last week with excerpts from a book that detailed his background. It was supposed to be a “definitive” look at one of the greatest running backs ever, and if definitive means drugs, mistresses and suicidal thoughts, then I guess they were right on the money. But it was details no one knew, or stuff no one bothered to believe.
Payton’s image was always as a consummate professional and a prankster. He was maybe the greatest running back ever and an icon for 60 minutes every Sunday, yet a nobody the rest of the week. He was never considered more. Is that to say the revelations coming out in this book are facts? Who really knows. But it’s all strange… things we would’ve never guessed about him.
His perception became his reality during his career. Enough didn’t shed layers on Sweetness outside of the field, so we believed what we could. We had to.
“The unknown is always the most glamorous.” Great line man. Imma steal it from ya.
It all goes back to “Sports/Work don’t build character, it reveals it.” If somebody’s an asshole on the court, field, or job then they’re assholes in life. It just depends on the situation and what sets them off. Another thing to consider is just because a person seems personable, it doesn’t mean that they’ve got good character. MJ, Tiger Woods, and Walter Payton have/had great images but they did fuck over their families for pussy. Being a leader means that you work harder and have the balls, maturity, and grace to answer to higher standards if and when you fuck up just like taking the praise when things fall into place. Most people just want the status of a leader rather than the responsibility. MJ could be an example to follow if you’re looking at hard work, self-motivation, risk taking, being prepared, and business to a point. He did treat his teammates like shit but I can cut him a little slack since not everybody wants to work to win. They’ll talk about wanting to win but they won’t work towards it. Instead, they’ll torpedo others because they don’t want to look bad. Kobe was treated like shit from Day 1 in the NBA by Shaq and nearly the entire team for no other reason than shits and giggles. He had to speak the language to make it to where he is now. Empathy was out to lunch when he used to have to change in the trainer’s room. He’s on the Tiger and MJ train too but he probably isn’t as grimy. nash & Duncan are leaders too. I think they’re the types that lead by example by going hard all the time and inspire teammates to dig in a little more.
Leadership is something thats embedded into a person’s DNA. And the type of leader that wins will depend on the type of team he is surrounded by. no so much by his leading ways.
Kobe for example is a natural leader. When he came into the NBA, he was on a veteran team with etablished leaders like Shaq, Van Excel and Phil Jackson. Even after the Lakers parted ways with Jones, Van Excel, Ceballos, and the others, the leadership role was then taken over by Phil Jackson. Phil was perfect for that team because they were the type of guys you couldn’t yell at to motivate them. You had to talk to them on a more personable level and i think Kobe couldn’t do that.
Kobe’s teams when he won the last two titles basically would do anything Kobe told them to do. That’s why they won. Very similar to Allen Iverson’s Sixers teams that were good. Their entire existence relied on AI being on their side, because if he wasn’t he could get you sent packing like he did all the other guys he didn’t gel with.
Magic and Bird were opposites. Bird lead by example, and if he ever had to speak his words carried heavy weight.
Magic lead by talking to his team. He always was running his mouth but always was speaking to motivate.
Jordan and Isiah were alike. They would fight to the death with whoever was by their side. But in order to know that guy was worth fighting for, Jordan and Zeke would put them through a gauntlet of their own. If you could survive Jordan or Zeke coming at you in practice everyday, then you could survive the NBA.
Once Zeke got guys with talent around him, he settled down a bit with the talking but he still got at them if need be.
Jordan never really had super talent around him. I honestly believe those guys played above their potiential out of fear of MJ. He challenged and punished them everyday in practice to the point where they had no one else to fear but MJ. Because they all knew that no one else in the NBA wanted it more than Jordan. The talented guys like Pippen, Rodman, Kukoc, and Ho Grant all played to all-star or better levels because of Jordans talent (and in part because of Phil/Tex’s triangle offense). But Jordan made those guys into a defensive unit.
I rememeber watching Steve Kerr picking up Gary Payton and Nate McMillion full court in the finals. Bodying them up all the way down court. That doesnt happen without the intensity of a guy like Jordan.
The best leaders are those that set the example, those who work the hardest, the first in the gym/on the court and the last to go, those who talk to their teammates and demand attention with authority, those who are not afraid to get in guys faces and tell them what they are doing wrong AND Lead them to get better, those who set the bar at a certain level and each day work towards surpassing that bar, and those who are willing to accept mistakes but who work toward correcting and learning
I believe this is what caracterized Michael Jordan as a leader, as well as many other former NBA greats such as John Stockton.
I think Kobe Bryant is an average leader because I don’t think criticizing and talking about teammates isn’t a trait of being a great leader. He is mostly considered a leader because of his basketball status and his success.
*…I don’t think criticizing and talking about teammates IS a trait of a great leader.