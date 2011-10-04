The Best Leaders: Speaker, Standard Or Psycho

Being a fanaticalfan (When I first interned at Dime, I got hyped at the site of the “vault.” I knew I could finally go back in time and rediscover the old Juice cover that I hadn’t seen in three years…), it was only natural that I was seduced by the mystic of‘s hops. You could call it osmosis; watch enough Mayo videos â€“ and I certainly did â€“ and eventually you’ll find yourself saying “Wow, they say that other guy is the best high school dunker ever, but all I ever really see are windmills.” It was one of those things where you didn’t really see it, but so many people swore to it and claimed to have eyewitness accounts that you just had to believe it. Like a middle school rumor. Before long, you were swearing the same truths, yet your only evidence was a few grainy videos from before YouTube took off, and a couple of DraftExpress scouting reports.

Soon, this wonder of Walker’s hops took on mythic proportions. You couldn’t call yourself a true hoops fans unless you had read a story somewhere that Walker once hit seven threes in a game and had nearly twice as many dunks. It’s like that story on Tyreke Evans, told by his high school coach, who swears his biggest weapon as a teenager was the trey. You don’t really believe, but you want to believe it. The unknown is always the most glamorous.

Sports Illustrated dropped a cover story on Walter Payton last week with excerpts from a book that detailed his background. It was supposed to be a “definitive” look at one of the greatest running backs ever, and if definitive means drugs, mistresses and suicidal thoughts, then I guess they were right on the money. But it was details no one knew, or stuff no one bothered to believe.

Payton’s image was always as a consummate professional and a prankster. He was maybe the greatest running back ever and an icon for 60 minutes every Sunday, yet a nobody the rest of the week. He was never considered more. Is that to say the revelations coming out in this book are facts? Who really knows. But it’s all strange… things we would’ve never guessed about him.

His perception became his reality during his career. Enough didn’t shed layers on Sweetness outside of the field, so we believed what we could. We had to.