The Big Sleep: Top 10 Dunks Of Tracy McGrady’s Career

We will never get rid of Tracy McGrady, mostly because lost potential, and lost greatness is the worst thing of all. The best of ‘Mac was fleeting and that’s why we cherish it.
Back in the day, T-Mac could jump. But he was different than the way Kobe dunked or the way Vince dunked. It was all longer, like a boa stretching farther and farther, or an octopus expanding and consuming. A top 10 Tracy McGrady dunk list was coming, and it’s been coming ever since one muggy afternoon in the summer of 1996 when McGrady put down the most mythical dunk in the history of this game. As far as I know, no video exists of the dunk that changed the careers of both McGrady and James Felton. If we did have video, it would be No. 1. Instead, here are the top 10 dunks of McGrady’s career.
*** *** ***
10. Over David Robinson
It was Jason Terry once who described this dunk as an MJ dunk, one where you get up in the air not knowing what you’re gonna do and then just coming up with something crazy. In mid-air, T-Mac wasn’t as creative as some of the game’s greatest swingmen, but this one was good enough. Twisting and turning, then throwing it reverse on a man who was still an upper-echelon defensive center gets you into the top 10.
I have a soft spot for TMac, even though without accomplishing much. Thank you for the show, few players leave me in awe watching them do their thing. Black TMac retro magic uniform will be always fly high in this dude’s collection too.
The Bradley dunk is clearly number 1. Put your personal bias aside for two seconds
after watching all 10 highlights im in the mood to watch some steve francis top 10 dunks
T-Mac literally ended a mans career
I miss seeing my boy tmac dunk on everybody…
There IS a video of that windmill poster of T-Mac from ABCD camp. I’ve seen it. I have no reason to lie.
Where’s the dunk he put on Tim Thomas in the 2001 NBA Playoffs? [www.youtube.com]
@jay chau any links to the video of the dunk?
Excellent compilation, now if we could just find the video of that legendary dunk…
I refuse to believe there is footage of that dunk. I refuse. I’ve looked far and wide for damn near a decade and never seen anything (even though I’ve heard people say they’ve seen it plenty of times).
@Promoman That was definitely a candidate. That whole series was just ruthless…Mac had Milwaukee’s Big 3, especially Big Dog Robinson so shook, they didn’t even want to guard him.
@deeds The only clear about the Bradley dunk is that it’s overrated. It just is. Bradley didn’t jump, didn’t contest, was standing under the rim so really had no chance. Looking back now, if I had to do it again, I would take the dunk on Okur over that one.
sick article
i did not realize that t mac made too many alley ooops to himself. was very thrilled to see them. thnx tmac….
my most FAV CRAPTOR Jersey of all time..
if you only had the vision like DWADE and LBJ …. you coulda been a king in the NBA with your cousin throwing it down on anyone… you know Vince would have given you the crown of T.O. but your NEGRO’OCITY was too much and you wanted it all by yourself..
LOOK AT HOW WELL THAT TURNED OUT…
regardless TMAC… you still made an impact in the NBA…
just like DRIZZ SAID… I”M JUS SAYIN YOU COULD DO BETTER…