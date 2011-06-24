The Bucks Could Sniff The Playoffs

As we mentioned, the Bucks were the real winners in the draft’s only mega-deal, combining with Charlotte and Sacramento in an exchange that netted them Stephen Jackson, Beno Udrih, Shaun Livingston and the No. 19 pick, Tobias Harris. They flushed out some dead weight (Corey Maggette, John Salmons), players who were supposed to take them to the next level last year, but ended up pairing to destroy the offense and dampen expectations.
Whenever the lockout does end, Milwaukee figures to be in much better position to try to make the playoffs.
Coach Scott Skiles told the media following the deal that he can’t wait. Bucksketball.com writes:
“If you really dissect our offensive woes,” said Scott Skiles when meeting with the media after the draft, “our inability to make, first of all, the easy pass and then the more difficult passes … Stephen Jackson’s always been able to put the ball on the floor and make plays. Beno’s (Udrih) been able to do that, Shaun Livingston has great vision. So those three guys create offense for other people and draw attention.”
…he continued:
“One of the areas (we wanted to improve) is our ability around the rim,” Skiles said. “It put so much pressure on our perimeter shooting, our inability to finish. And both of those guys (Jackson and Udrih) are finishing type players. And the numbers show that. We always kind of come back to, if we shoot a higher percentage around the rim, get some dunks, get some easy baskets a lot of other teams get, then you don’t have a tendency to overreact to a missed three.”
Now apparently, Jackson isn’t exactly enamored with Milwaukee. He’s 33, coming off his worst season since 2007 and doesn’t want to move again. But he’s the key to the deal, the playing-equivalent of Skiles’ intensity and grit. If he accepts the transition and embraces the Bucks – you figure he will. Jackson has too much pride to not compete and go hard every night – that gives Milwaukee a core of Jackson, Brandon Jennings and Andrew Bogut. Not bad.
They strengthened their bench and backup guard play. They added toughness and a playmaker outside of Jennings. They dropped a couple of talents who just weren’t fitting in their lineup and did it while still finding decent value in the draft. And if Bogut returns healthy, they can make a run at the playoffs.
What do you think of Milwaukee’s moves? Can they make the playoffs next year?
The bottom of the East playoff bracket is awful. If Bogut hadn’t gotten hurt last year, they would’ve made the playoffs as they were.
this team has NO identity. and until they establish one, they aint gonna be shit.
even if they manage to make the playoffs, its hard seeing them win more than 1 game against a higher seeded team.
andrew bogut is good, but brandon jennings is suspect. im not sold on him yet. they should trade him RIGHT NOW straight up for Devin Harris. errrr….ok, maybe not.
i like stephen jackson, but this aint the team for him. Jax should be on a better contending team; like maybe Orlando. or any team that needs a wing (tangible) and toughness (intangible).
Didnt we say the exact same thing before last season started?
Fear the Deer!
With names like these, they might as well be pirates.
C – The Boguey Man
SF – Captain Jack
PF – Turkish Delight
SG – Carlos The Jackal
PG – Young Money
All-Business (Tobias)
The Brockness Monster
The Other Truth (Drew Gooden)
The Other KD
The Prince
The Colonel (Sanders)
The Turnover Machine (Beno Udrih)
No Vanishing Slut (Shaun Livingston anagram)
CDR
The Maggette thing was doomed from the start. I mean, everyone knows he doesn’t play defense, and Bad Porn seemed to go out of his way to play bad defense! I’d look at him and almost hear the birds chirping away inside his head.
But I’m not sure it was a good idea to lose Salmons. He had a bad year, but started slow due to an off season injury. Yung Buck missed like 20 games, Bogut wasn’t recovered from his crash, Delfino and his shooting missed about half the year, Ersan was concussed for awhile… The team never had a practice with the full squad, and that’s where the problem was.
I doubt a cranky S Jackson is the answer to anything. Beno is a good pick up, though I’d rather have Ridnour back. No idea of Livingston. But I guess it was good to dump the Salmons/Bad Porn contracts.
Up Bucks.
the bucks: living proof than an nba team can’t claw its way up from the middle of the pack.
better to blow it all up and get some more high draft picks