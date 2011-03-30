The Cavs Steal The King’s Crown In His Return; Kevin Durant Shows Out In Overtime

The sequel never, ever lives up to the hype. The Godfather II. Jaws II. Even Caddyshack II couldn’t do it. Last night in Cleveland, the game was at least closer than the last Return of the King. But no one cared about that. They wanted fireworks. And got absolutely none (unless you’re a Cavs fan) … Despite nearly blowing a 23-point second-half lead, the Cavs held on to beat the Heat 102-90 to deny them a chance to move ahead of Boston and into second place in the East. The first time LeBron James came back to Cleveland, everyone was nervous he was going to slip up at a red light and some Cavs’ fan would pull up and get their Sonny Corleone on. This time, the reaction wasn’t nearly as antagonistic. Maybe that was because James didn’t show up for introductions. Yes, when they called his name, he was back in the locker room, waiting it out while his teammates had to soak in the boos. Antonio Davis asked afterwards if LeBron would get fined for that … As for the game, the Cavs jumped Miami immediately. Their bench was huge in the first half. Baron Davis hit a long three at the halftime buzzer. And then in the second half, Anthony Parker (20 points) hit three or four daggers in the fourth quarter … LeBron brought his best “Deebo” face to start and was mean mugging everyone in the building, bullying Cleveland all over the court. While James finished with his fourth triple-double of the year (27 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists), Chris Bosh was into his ballerina routine, going for 10 points and four rebounds. C’mon son. At least Dwyane Wade (24 points) tried to match Cleveland’s intensity, nearly getting into it with Ryan Hollins in the first quarter … At the end of the third quarter, James hit a half-court shot after the buzzer sounded. Somehow, the refs deemed the clock wasn’t properly started and that the shot would’ve counted if it had been. So they counted it. If we are going to start overruling the clock, what’s the point of even keeping time? … Still think the Cavs need THIS GUY? … Or THIS GUY? … That sound you hear is the hush of the Spurs, knowing Oklahoma City is coming in the second round. The Thunder are quietly on a roll and have lost just twice this entire month. But last night, they barely snuck by Golden State, winning by one point in overtime. Russell Westbrook (15 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists) hit a free throw with 11.4 seconds left in OT that proved to be the game-winner after Monta Ellis (9-30 from the field, 20 points, 11 assists) threw up an ugly jumper that was wide right on the Warriors’ final possession. Kevin Durant (39 points) was showing out throughout, but really took it to another level in the extra frame. He scored all eight of the team’s overtime points until Westbrook’s free throw … But the game should’ve been over long before that. The Thunder were up six with just over 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Then, Reggie Williams was water on a three, and Ellis stole the inbounds pass, hitting a step-back three from the corner to tie it up … Sacramento might’ve just put the sleeper hold on the Suns‘ season, beating them by three. The Suns looked like they ran out of gas in the second half, especially Steve Nash (6-17 from the field, 13 points, 14 assists). NBA TV’s Rick Kamla said Nash looked like a 50-year-old man running around out there. Ouch … The Kings were led by Marcus Thornton (24 points, 11 rebounds) … Houston mauled the Nets 112-87 behind big nights from Kyle Lowry (16 points, 10 assists) and Kevin Martin (20 points). Lowry was playing on basically one healthy foot. Against Jersey, that’s all you need … Big shout out to UConn‘s Maya Moore (28 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals) for scoring her 3,000 career point in the Huskies 35-point blowout win against Duke. She is the seventh player in NCAA Division I to ever hit that milestone … We’re out like hot sequels.
Nothing about the garage!!! More owners should strive to be as petty as Dan Gilbert.
good game by the cavs jumping on the heat early.
Dime, give me a job! I know how to use a spell check and proofread. The quality of Smack is slipping. Step it up.
Sometimes the sequels are better than the original.
The Dark Knight > Batman Begins.
The Empire Strikes Back > Star Wars.
Kobe > Jellybean.
Don’t the Thunder have to get past Dallas first???? That’s no cakewalk…
.. today we’re all Cavaliers
@92021SpurMD if the standings stay the same and all the top seed win in the first round of the west then 1(spurs) would play 4(thunder) and 2 plays 3 lakers vs. mavericks so if the spurs keep losing and the lakers move up to 1 then they would play the mavz instead of the thunder
and ya’ll act like the godfather 2 was trash or something
William, you’re wrong… the three division winners get the top three seeds… so the mavs would drop to 4, and the thunder would actually be 5.
Damn… that Smack was bad. WTF is going on over there?
“Kevin Durant (39 points) was showing out throughout…”
Am I an old man who doesn’t understand this new slang? or is that a typo?
I’m out like “showing out”.
^^ Who am I kidding, I’m not going anywhere…I’m at work. I live on this site while I’m at work.
so godfather 2 was garbage huh dime it would of made sense if you said godfather III.. disrespectful fools lol.. but I can not wait for the nets to go to brooklyn and this is coming from a nigga from jersey. but they didn’t play last night but the celtics like pissing off their fans with the late season slide they pull every year.
my fault they actually did play last night..
Oops, mind is on the football set-up for some reason… yeesh, slow moment.
i dont think the refs were right to review the clock was started incorrectly and shouldn’t have awarded 3 points for lebron, but the league should take action and fine Cleveland for starting the clock early
What was up with LeBron not coming out for the intros? Well whatever the reason, even if legitimate, expect the ”LeBron is a pussy” comments/tweets, etc. to be a million times worse than it already is.
If a play is stopped by the refs due to a faulty clock, they usually reset the clock and inbound the ball again. They re-play starting from the original time on the clock. They go by a different book when Lebron is involved i guess?
I prefer Godfather part II, and I’m not alone in that. There are so many garbage sequels you could have used as an analogy
LOL @JAY. I feel ya… I check in with DIME pretty much every 20 minutes. *heavy sigh*
Good showing by the Cavs. Until the Heat secure some kind of intimidating low post player (esp on D, but an offensive game of some sort would be nice) it’s going to be hard to win it all… real talk coming from a Heat fan.
LBJ is pretty amazing though… should get serious MVP consideration. He won’t, but still…
With that said, can we please jump off of D Rose’s nuts right now? Dude is crazy good, but that D they run in Chicago has just as much to do with their improvement – if not more. Let’s not just check the stats when looking for an MVP…
@loganlight please please please give the D Rose hate a night off. When the kid plays bad they have no shot at winning regardless of the defense.
You’ve never heard of “showing out”?
I want to know, where were these fans during that 20 game losing streak? Those weren’t diehard Cavs fans. They had 20,ooo DIEHARD HATERS rocking the building. Dan Gilbert should ahve come out right after the game ended and bought everyone a round (for the next game).
@Post 15 – See 1972 Russia vs. Team USA
The correct play is to redo the play. Since Lebron had made the shot they felt he could not make it again so they gave him the basket.
…so the correct play is IF a sequence results in a spectacular basket or something that cannot be imitated. the faulty clock is WRONG. PLUS it didnt help IT WAS Lebron that made an incredible shot.
well… if the way to defeat the heat when lebron gets a trip dub is by denying his entourage for pregame shoot arounds… i’m sure no arena will ever allow his ‘people’ anywhere near the building anymore…
How do you not mention the garage incident and Lebron rolling in with 3 cars. Did he think he still played for the Cavs? What a flippin joke.
Cavs have beaten the Heat, Lakers, and Cs, that’s impressive their overall – record not so much.
Stu Jackson said they f*d up the call, should have taken the time left and they get to inbounds the ball at the side.
Anybody who’s still gonna defend Lebron James for that one???
Seriously. Are there people out there SO hollow that will still try to defend Bron on what he did there?
PS: A Smack actually implying that Lebron is really a douche???? You could Austin Burton aint writing for Dime anymore.
@Jzsmoove – Correct, lightening doesn’t strike twice naturally.
The refs huddle went like this
“That was a good shot” Ref 1
“SWISH” Ref 2
“You both realize it came after the buzzer, right?” Ref 3
“The clocked started early though…” Ref 1
“Yeah, since the clock started early the basket counts.” Ref 2
“SINCE WHEN? Replay the final seconds!” Ref 3
“IDK about you but I have a party to get to after this, basket good.” Ref 1
“WTF” Ref 3
Refs 1 & 2 signal basket good
wowl, what a fucking weak smack
Not a Cavs fan but I loved every minute of this win!! I would buy this game on iTunes and I only buy Magic games! Did anyone else notice how they knocked “LeQuit” on his ass a couple of times? He did not like that…but again I loved every minute of it!!
That Lebron buzzer beater was the most faultiest BLATANT bullshit i have ever seen..
GTFOH
Personally I like Godfather II more than the original. DeNiro as the young Vito put it over the top. Now if you want a sequel that didn’t match the original, there’s always Next Friday and House Party 2. During the NCAA coverage Barkley said something about none of thr Rocky sequels being good, but I’d say Rocky 4 was up there.
@QQ — “Anybody who’s still gonna defend Lebron James for that one???”
For what? The game, the intros or the garage thing? OK, I’ll take the bait:
As for the game, LeBron had a triple-double and was the best player on the court for his team, so nobody (except Cleveland) needs to “defend” him there. As for skipping the intros, the man said he was using the bathroom. Unless you have evidence to the contrary, you’ll have to take his word for it, but I do know players sometimes do that. As for the garage incident, I honestly haven’t read much about it. I heard LeBron tried to bring more people into the arena than visiting players are allowed to bring, or something like that. I did think it was funny how Dan Gilbert is acting like his team won the Super Bowl when they’re still 1-3 against Miami and are still the worst team in the League. But that was a good game for Cleveland. They’ve beaten the Lakers, Celtics and Heat this year.
@erob – No hate intended. I just don’t like that everyone has been OK anointing him the MVP this year. It’s not much of a race when we’ve already crowned the winner… and the numbers don’t lie. D Rose has slipped a bit since the all star break. Thibs defense has the Bulls holding teams to 100 points per 100 possessions… pretty darn good.
I will not be mad if Rose is named MVP in the slightest… but he hasn’t been given the award yet.
LL
They only one 15 games this year… Why do we still care about this bull s!ht @$$ team?
‘As for skipping the intros, the man said he was using the bathroom. Unless you have evidence to the contrary, you’ll have to take his word for it, but I do know players sometimes do that.’
@QQ — A little angry this morning? No, seriously. I’ve been to a few NBA games and more than a couple times, I’ve noticed a visiting player not present for intros. Brandon Roy used to regularly no-show the National Anthem (for home and road games) because he was in the hallway praying. Sometimes guys are taking a leak, or switching their shoes at the last minute, or getting re-taped. Point is, 99.99% of the time, nobody notices or cares. Sometimes the visiting team doesn’t even get introduced at games. (Like the Knicks home opener this year.)
All the arguments going against LeBron for this don’t even make sense. You really think, after being booed the entire season in every arena, that in late-March he’d suddenly be afraid to face some boos? If anything, maybe it was a protest for the garage incident. I could see that. But to act like LeBron is now afraid of getting booed just doesn’t make any sense.
yea man that was a pretty booty ass call by the officials..they took like 20 mins to review it..couldn’t get any evidence of what happened and instead of replaying the play they said well..he had to pee pee b4 the game so well jus giv him the 3..bullshit..they should go back to that first knicks vs celtics game and give amare that 3 back cuz they let an extra half second go off the game clock after paul pierce’s J went in which would have given amare enough time to make the shot (still a dumb ass move to go for it wit .4 left on the clock tho)
and god damn..i would be callin jebron lames a pussy and all that right now but i jus feel bad for dude…yo Slick Riley…can u get this man to fire fat boy and midget man and hire him some real PR pleeeeeease????its just embarrassing at this point now
i missed the opening tip of a JV game cuz i had to take a piss..i was also drunk as shit…what kind of bladder incontinence does JeBron Lames have??get that boy some depends
Lebron using the bathroom on a game against the Cavs, out of the 74 games they played so far.
A COMPLETE COINCIDENCE.
exactly right, Cleveland isn’t made up of fans, its made up of haters.
@AB: “If anything, maybe it was a protest for the garage incident. I could see that. But to act like LeBron is now afraid of getting booed just doesn’t make any sense.”
That’s exactly what I think. It was a silent protest for his entourage being denied special parking privileges.
I know what you are trying to say about players in the locker room, or doing something during the National anthem… they do that because of their personal beliefs, and I can respect that. If he admitted what his obvious intent was, then i’d respect that too. I have never ever seen or heard of any starting player missing the starting 5 introductions. Have you??? We’re not talking the singing of the national anthems… we’re talking starting 5 intros. Have you?
I say the Knicks should skip away team introductions every night.
this motherfucker never seen godfather II…
@AB – The ultimate Lebron apologist
He just “happened” to miss the intro, what is he 5 and can’t hold it? Against Cleveland where he knew the boos would rain down and then thinking he could just take his whole entourage to the private garage. Visiting players don’t do that and get permission beforehand, why would they bend the rules for his hubrious a**.
@loganlight – Seriously, Rose is not a MVP because his team plays D? Wasn’t the Bulls the top defensive team when a certain MJ was playing, so he shouldn’t have received a MVP either because their team D was solid. What type of argument is that?
I’m hoping Lebron does more and more ridiculous stuff just so I can read Austin’s excuses. Next week:
“What, so he killed some puppies. He said he only kills bad puppies who bite people. Unless you know those puppies you have to take his word for it.”
When did it become cool to hate on DRose for no reason at all? What has he done for such kobe/lebron esque level of hatred…I guess ppl hate greatness
Heard a new Lebron term that made me laugh – LeGina
LMAO @ F&F
@jerkishbehaviour
“I guess ppl hate greatness” – That right there is where the hate is coming form. Really? Greatness?
As for the Miami Heat, fucking joke. LeBron and Wade were the only people who showed up (well cept for the intro’s…) that was embarrassing.
As for the King, I have no idea what he as doing but I’m going for a protest for the entourage shit. And that is just stupid. When you leave a team on national TV you kinda lose some of the privileges you had before. I think his ego got hit HARD, and then sat out the intros as a mixture of being pissed/protesting. Not afraid, Bron feeds of the boos better than any player I have seen. he’s like a WWE bad guy.
Or maybe he just had some McDonalds and had to ease himself haha
isn’t the godfather 2 usually one of the first examples of a sequel BETTER than the first? along with dark knight (which would be excellent even without Batman), terminator 2 and empire strikes back.
Godfather 2 is one of the finest films ever. Damn, Dimemag, sometimes I wonder what the fuck is going on over there.
@AB
Didnt Rocky 4 have Drago (Lundgren) in it???
That was the shit lol
And House Party 2 was aiight.. House Party 3 was probably the worst sequel ever tho.. he didnt marry Syd?? No Martin (wtf was his name?? Bellou??)
