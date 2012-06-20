The Charlotte Bobcats Have New Uniforms

The abomination that is the Charlotte Bobcats didn’t just stop at a new coach. They are also bringing in new uniforms for next season in an attempt to spice up what is looking like what’ll be another lackluster season. The fans who started the “Bring Back The Buzz” Facebook campaign in an effort to return to the Hornets glory days probably won’t be happy with this. The Bobcats’ new color scheme is switching to a darker navy blue, adding Carolina blue as an accent, and moving further away from orange.

And while the road uniforms still say “Charlotte” on them, the new home whites will be cutting the team’s identity down to “Cats.” According to the Charlotte Observer, many of these changes are a result of Michael Jordan‘s influence. He didn’t like the orange from the start, and wanted his team to sport more colors that made them look like North Carolina. While many speculate the switch to a home-based “Cats” is showing the change in ownership (Bob Johnson was the old owner), Charlotte’s brass says it’s only to reflect what fans call them in games.

Finally, the switch to the navy blue was done for strictly marketing purposes; the old blue was too hard for manufacturers to replicate.

