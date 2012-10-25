The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Eric Bledsoe is Unleashed by the Clippers

Each week Court Grip will bring you a prime basketball highlight made possible by having an edge – in skills, performance and technology. This week is a compilation of the mayhem unleashed by Eric Bledsoe last night in Chris Paul‘s absence.

Here’s what we said about Bledsoe in Smack today:

Chris Paul sat this one out (as did Kobe and Dwight Howard), allowing regular reserve Eric Bledsoe to go nuts, barely missing a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and nine steals. We know, we know, it’s just preseason, but is it possible Steve Nash is a defensive downgrade from Derek Fisher? Bledsoe always plays like he was just released from solitary confinement and has a month’s worth of energy to burn, but to see him keep that frenetic pace up for 40-plus minutes last night was kind of amazing.

Check out Bledsoe’s work here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For more info on Mission Court Grip GO HERE.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook