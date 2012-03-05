The Curious Case Of JaVale McGee

Bill Walton‘s bad luck ended his career in the form of uncontrollable injuries. Isaiah Rider‘s decision-making ruined his. Walton and Rider, had they both the luck and the positive choices, could have done so much more in their NBA careers.
When you consider Washington Wizards center JaVale McGee, Rider might be a parallel case. Unlike Rider, McGee’s decision-making problems begin and end on the court, but in the same sense, it’s the only thing standing in his way from going from a middle-of-the-road NBA player to a star.
McGee’s size, length and skill can’t be replicated. When he throws down buckets that are part hook-shot and part dunk, you know he has that genetic luck factor locked down. And from that perspective and that one only, JaVale McGee has no ceiling.
Living in Phoenix, I don’t see much of McGee. One of my basketball-knowledgeable pals who has watched the Wizards quite a bit this season swore to me that the guy is a stud. I didn’t believe him. Still don’t know if I do. But when the Wizards visited the Suns a few weeks ago, I got a chance to see McGee in person.
At first, I couldn’t disagree with my friend. McGee’s athleticism and length make his shots unblockable, and his skill set isn’t all that raw. His natural instincts for hitting the glass and blocking shots are remarkable, though that’s easy to say when he can get his finger on any shot released within an eight-foot radius of where he’s standing. I witnessed him score 10 points, grab nine boards and block two shots in only 20 minutes.
[RELATED: Top 5 JaVale McGee Dunk Fails]
But McGee’s career has reached a fork in the road because of the other half of what contributes to a basketball player’s ceiling. Something about McGee is missing.
There’s a reason we at Dime have an article headlined, “Top 5 JaVale McGee Dunk Fails” and tend to point out whenever he does something absent-minded, which happens way too often to be dismissed as flukes.
In the second quarter against the Suns (a game the Wizards would lose 104-88), McGee fell down after going for a block, lying and writhing on the ground for nearly a minute. It wasn’t clear whether he’d fallen on his wrist or gotten hit in the man-region, but either way it looked painful. McGee eventually made his way off the floor, grimacing all the way to the bench.
What happened next is what makes you wonder. For the final four minutes of the half, McGee sat on the bench, arms across the backs of his teammates chairs. During a timeout, instead of joining the huddle, he planted himself on his back, sprawled out in front of the bench while Randy Wittman huddled the rest of the Wizards. Was he hurt or wasn’t he?
Chinaaaaaaaaaaaaa!
guy needs a coach like Popovich to slap him up and set him straight.
He’s going to be a treat to deal with come contract time. I heard somewhere that he thinks he’s max contract worthy.
Guys a joke. And so is his game. He’s athletic smart, but basketball dumb. And I don’t think a “strong” coach would help.
too bad we can’t make Nick Collison and JaVale trade bodies. Imagine the smarts of Nick with the athleticism of JaVale?
Is he Keith Closs 2.0?
I wanna see this dude’s SAT scores…
top 10 center n the NBA rt now …he just cant be the second best player on your team like he is for the Wizards rt now
Get off his back. I’ve been to 3 Wizards games and watch almost all the tv ones and what I see is this. Your top 10 center tryna block anything near him = positive and the other big and sf not helping out either on the rebound of the miss or boxout. When your best two shot blockers and rebounders are your Center then your PG something is wrong. And yes Wall is a very good all world (except 3s) player
I dont even know why I even clicked on this link. I can’t stand this F’n clown. I dont even allow him to play with John Wall on 2k12.
He makes some bone headed plays but id still take him over alot of the tier 2 centers. He’s never gonna give you 20 and 10 but he is in the same mold as Joakim Noah. At the peak, a solid 10 and 11 with 3 blks per game and being solid defensively.