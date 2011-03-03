The Derrick Rose MVP Train Stumbles in Atlanta; Chris Paul Outplayed by a Knicks Backup

Sometimes, you’ll find a game on the schedule that means just a little bit more to one side than it does to the other. It could be for a number of reasons, often as much for the psyche boost rather than for the ‘W.’ Last night’s Bulls/Hawks games in Atlanta was one of those nights … That’s not to say that the Chicago Bulls didn’t need to get a win in Atlanta versus a Hawks team that is now 18-9 at home. They are battling for the best record in the Eastern Conference and need to keep winning to avoid having to potentially face Miami and Boston in back-to-back playoff series. It’s more to say that the Hawks’ 83-80 win was absolutely necessary for Atlanta. The Hawks have struggled all season against the few good teams they have played (they’ve had one of the easiest schedules in the League so far) and aren’t in danger of becoming the League’s “worst good team.” They already are. Atlanta’s is at the beginning of a stretch that includes match-ups with nine playoff teams in 10 games. They desperately needed a statement win, even if it was at home and even if it was at the expense of a Kyle Korver air ball at the buzzer … Josh Smith sat this one out because of an injury (sore right knee) and Chicago jumped out to a 14-0 lead to start the game. But Al Horford (31 points, 16 rebounds) was an absolute beast (despite what Amar’e has to say about him), bringing Atlanta back during a huge third-quarter run that gave the Hawks their first lead of the night on a final-minute pick and roll with a dunk … If the Derrick-Rose-is-not-the-MVP movement is ever going to gain ammunition, last night was the time to do it. He was off all game long (5-21 from the field, 12 points), his struggles signified by one drive to the tin in the last two minutes that ended up getting smashed back into his face by Marvin Williams. Also, on the game’s final possession, Rose missed a potential game-tying three. But, he should be allowed one mulligan, considering that he’s been as consistently good as smoked buffalo chicken all year … Will the real Knicks please stand up? Read More »
Can you really fault Brandon Davies?
I mean…….. it’s all just so good.
How did they find out about him doing such awful things…?
Did he actually turn himself in? this whole story is already hilarious as it is
And the year Miller went undrafted Olowokandi, another center, was the #1 pick.
Anyone who thinks the 2011 Miami Heat are better than 2010 Cavs are sorely mistaken. Check out link for facts. Dime Mag should be up on this:
When will people realize that when Rose is forced to shoot he’s not even a top 10 PG in the league. Give him lanes and he’ll look like the MVP, make him shoot and he’s pedestrian. ATL’s man switch defense boggled him all night.
That Chicago team needs someone who can consistently hit outside jumpers if they’re going to follow in the MJ Bulls footsteps.
Rose does need to improve his jumper – thats for sure. But he just had an off night…He’s still one of the top 2 or 3 pg’s in the NBA. Chicago should have gone after JR Smith!!! He would give them energy and much scoring off the bench
Spell Check please (Chis Paul?)
Love the Rose haters. Has a totally off game, but still led his team to a point where they can tie the game, and fools are calling him ‘pedestrian?’. Damn.
Haters gonna hater, but puhlease, at least be reasonable.
Al Horford looked like a monstar last nite vs Booz and Noah. Sadly that is our biggest weakness and both guys are under contract for at least the nxt 4 yrs. We need Dwight bad. Id give up the entire roster minus Rose to get him. Speaking (not literally) of Rose, he had 12pts and 12ast with a couple stls, while not being able to hit his J all nite…..funny how cats are dogging him for the same type of game that they praise Rondo and or JKidd for every nite. Kid has unreal expectations already, thats crazy. But if his so called BAD GAMES are going to consist of him having 12ast and a chance to win the game at the end, i’ll take that every time. At least its not his nightly stat lines…then we’ll know how truely worthless his 12pts 12ast were lmao.
Agree with QQ on post 5.
When Rose was killin Miami with the jumper in DWade’s eye, he was the mvp. Now Dude has one bad game in his last 40, now he’s a scrub? Give your head a shake. Nobody gives Rose lanes, he makes his own lanes. Let’s not forget that we were discussin if he was better than Rondo a few months ago, now it’s not even close.
Relax with the judgin players from game to game, it looks crazy after the season Rose is havin.
The game last night makes DRose even more the MVP cuz it shows that if he even THINKS about havin an off night the Bulls have zero chance of winning…
Where do I get some of that smoked buffalo chicken? Damn that sounds good!
Epic win by my Hawks last night. That was a much needed victory against one of the East’s elite. Horford was a man possessed! Beastly stat line and the main reason we even stood a chance at coming back and winning that game. Marvin came up big in the clutch with his two momentum swinging plays (the block on Derrick Rose and the kick out three from the corner) and JJ deserves credit on D’ing up on Rose in the final seconds and forcing a steal (awful shooting night from him though). I gotta admit our activity on the defensive end has picked up since the trade for Hinrich but we still got a ways to go on that end.
The best thing about that game though wasnt even the game itself. My girl is from the Chi and she was kicking it with me watching the game. She cooked me a Chicago style pizza and I gotta say that is the BEST pizza EVER!
You know I feel bad for Atlanta because they gave Joe Johnson that max money and he is not playing like a guy who deserves max money I mean I know he had a good couple of weeks after his injury but you need to have more than a couple good weeks when you’re getting paid max money and are a five time all star.
@north — You’re acting like Rose can only take what the defense gives him. Like KDizzle said, he makes his own driving lanes even when guys are trying to cut him off. You think every team isn’t trying to make Rose shoot jumpers? And even then, it’s not like he’s Rondo; Rose has a decent jumper.
CP3 didn’t feel like, or at least even try, beating his future team.
@flavur — It’s been less than a season under the new deal, and Joe did make the All-Star Game.
Question:
People hating on D-Rose after one game…. should we call them haters?? or dumb. Discuss.
Yeah last night was an off game..
DRose got a decent J and his 3 ball has even progressed beautifully..
Probably just partied a little too hard in the ATL the night before..
But hes got to understand the pressure on him.. if he has ONE off night the media and media pundits alike will be ready to strip him of rank and give the MVP to someone else.. I hope it doesnt get to him.. In my opinion he is already MVP with ChiTowns record and injury situation but he is under an INTENSE microscope now to PROVE otherwise.. like i said..
hopefully it doesnt get to him..
@ Jay
id call them dumb lol 1/82??? hahahahaha
I watched the man torch our team too lol then again every PG torches our team but he was especially nasty..
f#$ker lol
@17:
LOL. I’ll probably call them ‘not intellectuals’.
AB I responded to your question ‘Why do you hate Melo so much?’, but you didn’t reply, man.
Lemme ask you the same type of question: Why do you love Melo so much? I mean, in a sense, that you’ll seemingly trying to look past his deficiencies to paint him as a better player than he is… Is that what real fans do?
@QQ — I saw your reply this morning. Thing is, I don’t see it where everyone calls Melo a great leader. Maybe when he was coming out of college and had a championship under his belt, but it’s not like he’s talked about the same way we talk about Duncan, Russell, Jordan, etc.
At the same time, it’s not like Melo is unaccomplished. His Denver teams consistently made the playoffs and while they lost in the 1st round a lot, they lost to some very good teams.
To answer your question, I don’t “love Melo so much.” I like his game but it’s not like I’m an apologist for him. I don’t think I overrate him. He’s one of the 5 most talented scorers in the League and arguably a Top-10 player overall. Would you argue against that?
Like I told you man, I wouldn’t argue against him being a great scorer and a legitimate star.
What I really don’t see is the hype about him carrying a team, when I really didn’t see him do that. Sure, it’s objective, but when I think leadership on the Nugs, I think Billups, and even Iverson on his 2nd year there.
It’s like a AAU team where’s this mature kid who averages just about 8ppg, but is the captain of the team. Then this young recruit comes up, dunks on everybody, and drops 40 on his first game. But the new kid’s really volatile, has that attitude of ‘I’m a new deal here’, so people still goes back to Captain over there to lead the team.
I always see Melo as the young recruit. Maybe because I saw the immaturity. Maybe because I saw the lack of effort in defense. But until he grows up, I still aint seeing the Captain in him.
@QQ — But I’m saying I don’t see the hype you’re seeing. I don’t see people putting Melo up there with Kobe, KG, etc., as a leader. Now if they were saying he was “carrying” the Nuggets in that he was their best player and had to score a lot of points for them to win, I could see that.
I guess part of the hype is when he was traded to the Knicks, everyone was gushing like somebody will finally lead them now. People were justifying the almost total turnover of their roster because hey, they got Melo.
And that’s what left me dumbfounded. You see this player who really haven’t carried a team, hasn’t really played defense ever, and you team him up with another high scoring, not much defending forward, and yall saying they’re instant contenders now?
That’s the hype I’m talking bout… And come on now, man, I’m sure you heard about it.
Nobody was saying the Knicks would now be Melo’s team. What I heard most was that now this team has 2 of the 10 best players in the League — doesn’t matter who’s the Alpha — and they have a veteran leader at PG with Chauncey. At least that’s what I was saying. I think it was a good move because you should get the superstars in first, then worry about role players to put around them. Instead, some NY fans wanted to keep all these role players knowing they only had 1 star to put them around.
Let’s just make a truce here, that I aint a Melo ‘hater’ and that you aint a Melo apologist. Points were spoken, points were taken. Not as poisonous as them past shit talking, but still fun nonetheless. LOL.
Good to see you still hovering round here, brother.
I’m out.
The Q.
Sounds good.
Debate question: I know some people disagree with the “Amar’e and ‘Melo are two of the 10 best players in the League” statement. So who are the Top 10?
Top 10 right now? Tough. I’ll give my top 11.
I’m not gonna rank cuz that gets messy but my top 11:
DRose
Lebron
DWade
DWill
Kobe
Durant
Dwight
Dirk
Amare
Melo
Gasol
Leavin CP3 out cuz he’s in that nasty slump right now, otherwise Melo gets bumped by him.
AB stay makin a list lol
Dwight
Kobe
Durant
Rose
Wade
Rondo
Lebron…..
the usual suspects. 10 best in the league is kinda too vague, cuz how do you compare Dwight to Chris Paul know what i mean? plus you take into consideration effort, defense, other things besides just getting buckets… idk.
but i will say Amare has stepped his defense waaaaay up this year, or at least his defensive effort.
wow i got really sidetracked lol
@QQ and K Dizzle
Enjoy the Koolaid.
Austin, I think they are both right on the line…one day they might be top 10, the next they are just outside…
@north
Phuk you Phaggot!
Magic 4 life! QQ Da Gawd!
top 10
Wade
Kobe
Lebron
Dwight
Rose
Durant
Melo
Deron
CP3
2nd level that could be top 10
Dirk
Stat
BRoy
LMA
Bosh
Joe Johnson
Gasol
KLove
Nice to see you still hanging around AB
My top 10? So vague buy I’ll give it a try
Bron Bron
Dwight
Rose
Wade
Kobe
Dirk
Durant
DWill
CP3 (when healthy which he clearly is not)
Melo
Random observation: the two best teams in the league (Boston and San Antonio) do not have a representative, kinda questions the value of having one right?
Random observation, the two top teams
@stunna
True, but you are talking about reg season. Star players will win you reg season games, but the Superstar players can win you a series in the right situation.
Spurs and Bos have either a great system or great role players, or great coaches. I still don’t think Bos will beat Mia or LA in a series though it is possible. The spurs will have a tought time with OKC because of Durant and Westbrook, which are their biggest weaknesses on defense. The Spurs will also have a tough time with Kobe becuase the League says so lol.
But in the end, i’ll still take having a superstar player over having star role players. It’s the differnece between (most recent cases) Detroit 04′ and the Spurs(Timmy)/Lakers(Shaq&Kobe)/Bulls(Jordan&Pip). I want multiple chips and the best way to do that is with the best players in the L. When you have a team built like Detroit, everyone has to perform and they can’t have any days off. Also You have to take into account that Kobe & Shaq were acting like idiots as to why Detroit won so easily. Had they just gone to Shaq and followed the plan, they win that 04′ series easily.
LA Blakers have a brighter future than the LA Fakers!
Magic go fo da one peat this yr!
Dwight for MVP!
His Gorilla genitals gon be all inya Heat, Bulls, Celtics and Faker Moufzz!
Recognize. Da Boss Back!
YE-YE-YE-YE-YEZZZ-ZZZIIRRRRRRR!!!!
BOOM SHAKkAA LAKKA!!
@Chicagorilla Dirk has to be top 10
@Sean
The only thing stopping me from labeling him top 10 status is that he has NO DEFENSE whatsoever. To me you have to have a complete game or close to it. While Melo doesn’t play lockdown D, he doesn have the ability to play very good defense which he showed during his time with team USA.
Dirk also is 7ft tall and too far away from the rim shooting fadeaways all too often. he might as well be 6’7. He also lacks any kind of a post game to get him close to the basket, he just seems to shoot fadeaways (although they go in ) which isn’t the type of shot that puts you in position for an offensive rebound. and at 7ft, i need you to rebound.
Stat is very close and but with his lack of defense (outside of a block here and there) and rebounding (my man just had 2 vs Dwight) not to mention his non existant post game. But he is very good at what he does, very similar to Dirk. Thats why I call them 2nd tier guys.
@33 & 38
Great the impostor is back.
I think it’s clear who’s REAL and who’s NOT.
Be cautioned Dime Readers.
Dirk Nowitski will be the MVP