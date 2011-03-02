The Easiest Way To Dunk Like Blake

With technology advancing at a blinding pace â€“ from iPhone apps to eBooks to 3D movies â€“ it’s almost impossible to keep track of all the latest marvels that enlighten our existence. This wave of technology has also meant a new avenue to promote products, more specifically, the superstar athlete. I remember a simpler time when gracing the covers of a cereal box was the marketing crown jewel for athletes. Not anymore. In an effort to stay relevant in the sports marketing world, Subway has unleashed the biggest thing in sports endorsements since putting athletes on the cover of video games: a personalized Blake Griffin dunk simulator.

Have you ever found yourself sitting on the couch halfway through a bag of Cheetos, witnessing a Blake Griffin facial on ESPN and thinking to yourself, “Damn, I wish I could do that!” I know I have. You don’t have to imagine any longer. Thanks to Subway, you can actually watch yourself take flight like the dunk champ.

It’s pretty simple. All you have to do is choose one of the five Blake-tastic dunks, take a quick pic of yourself with your webcam or upload a pre-existing photo that you can crop, and within a matter of seconds your head is on The Rim Reaper’s body, throwing it down Mozgov-style. It kind of reminds me of those NBA TV bobblehead commercials where the players move around with the superimposed giant heads on their normal frame, while their still facial expressions steal the show.

To dunk like Blake, visit SubwayDunkFresh.com.

