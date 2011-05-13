The End On An Era: Paul Pierce Could Come Off The Bench

Over his 13-year NBA career, Paul Pierce has started in 961 regular season games out of a possible 964 for the Boston Celtics. In the postseason, he’s a perfect 110-for-110. But after losing to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, sending him home for the summer, this somehow got the Celtics brass thinking about what to do with the nine-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP. And maybe, just maybe, it’d be better to bring him off the bench.
“Maybe there’s a change of roles,” Danny Ainge told WEEI yesterday. “Maybe Paul comes off the bench, cuts down on his minutes. Maybe we find a way to get Jeff [Green] more minutes. His role will expand if he’s back here next year. There’s no question about that.
“It wouldn’t totally shock me if there’s a change in the starting lineup, but that’s just way too tough to tell.”
Right now, Green is a restricted free agent, but Ainge said he intends to extend him a qualifying offer. Say what you will about his play since arriving in Boston, but the 24-year-old was averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 37.0 minutes a night in Oklahoma City. And like Pierce, he started 208 out of a possible 209 games for the Thunder over the past three seasons. You could say the transition to the bench, where he logged a mere 23.5 minutes a night, was tough.
“We need to make changes for sure,” said Ainge. “I don’t think [the roster is good enough to compete for a title next year]. But having said that that’s my job is to evaluate the reasons why we didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing … We do have a team that next year come playoff time will be a year older and a team like Miami will be in their prime years.”
Yes, Paul Pierce will be 34 years old before he steps back on the court next season. And yes, the Celtics do need to get younger. But is bringing their captain and fearless leader off the bench the answer? Don’t get it twisted: Pierce is no Jason Terry or Lamar Odom. Regardless of his age, Pierce still averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal a game this year, bumping his scoring average to 20.8 points per game in the playoffs. But with that said, Ainge made it clear that the veterans – Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Shaquille O’Neal, etc. – will be playing different roles next season.
“Knowing father time never loses, I think their being able to carry a team day in and out might be over,” said Ainge. “But their ability to be contributors to very good basketball teams is still there. We have to surround them with good players if we have any chance of winning a championship next year.”
What do you think? Should the Celtics bring Pierce off the bench?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
-C’mon don’t tell me u seriously believe this? Maybe the PT cuts down, but there’s no way Pierce is coming off the bench
-Well Green might become a star but anybody else find it funny that Ainge traded Perk cuz they didn’t wanna pay him yet the last few years they payed Sheed, J.O., Nate, Shaq, etc.
The starting 5 should continue to be Rondo Allen Pierce KG Kristic (don’t even bring that Shaq stuff in here) but Pierce should play no more than 32 minutes.
Green should be a weapon off the bench, and all this second half of the season it seemed like the strategy was “OK Jeff, here’s the ball, don’t screw it up.” rather than actually making him a part of the offense.
AS A LAKER FAN, this is sumthin that adds ammunition to my shots fired at C’s nation.
Come on Danny lets be real, Jeff Green has the worst hands since Ivan (Ivan make basket) from the movie Eddie. I’d rather see a broken down Pierce out there any day of the week or atleast bring back Harongody for some true celtic pride
This is gonna be a fun summer….
Paul Pierce has never been known as a defensive stopper and with his old age he may be better suited coming off the bench in a “super jerry stackhouse” kind of way. i doubt this idea will play out next season but 2 or 3 years from now its very possible. a big reason why pierce looked so good playing D against the best perimeter players is cause he had people like KG and Perkins to come over and help. the celtics really dont need Pierce or his talents to get off to a good start early in competitive games but no doubt will go to him in every 4th quarter situation regardless of how good Green is doing on the court.
Get rid of these bullshit video ads it’s ruining the site
I really don’t know why this guy has had the success he has had already. He’s not quick, not athletic, not strong, not an exceptional shooter and only really has one move, the push off fadeaway at the elbow. He doesn’t shoot at a good percentage usually, needs a wheelchair on standby at all times, and is such a fake tough guy that he looks like he gets injured almost every play. Guy leans on a camera man and suddenly needs a masseuse to rub out a cramp (probably of the vagina).
I don’t think he should come off the bench, he should probably just retire before he really hurts himself.
@Mike – danny traded Perk cuz Perk rejected their extension offer (which was like $5M per, but the max we could offer under the cap) and said he was gonna test free agency. he made it clear he’d return if the $$$ was close, but w/ that kinda limit on what we could offer, there’s no way it would have been.
to your examples: JO and Sheed got the mid-level, Perk wants a long-term deal, Nate got $2M, and Shaq played at the minimum next year.
anyone else find it funny when people that don’t know anything talk about things like they do?
that is all
oh, and am i the only one completely unimpressed by the fact that it took Jeff Green 37mpg (top 5 in the league) to average only 15 and 6? for a guy that was considered part of a “big 3,” that’s horrendous!
Regardless of how many minutes he played, look at his roles on those teams. In OKC his points production got eaten by westbrook. Then his rebound production was devoured by Ibaka. On top of all that, his natural position was taken by someone who is naturally better at it.
Let the guy shine and he’ll be alright. Worst case scenario: he is a middle-class man’s Marvin Williams.
paul pierce has got a mean spin move when hes got the defender on his hip, after watching him do it over and over the past few years ive developed it into my game because of him. still working on the a consistent step back fade though, balance and footwork issues…ihoops.com…lol
Only dude who needs to come off the bench, or just disappear, is Danny Ainge. You tell The Truth he’s comin ff the bench so Green can start and I PROMISE YOU, Pierce destroys Green in practice, EVERY SINGLE DAY.
Maybe instead of payin Sheed(who doesn’t even play anymore) AND JO(who played like 20 games) 6 mil per for this and next season, Danny shoulda made a more fair offer than 22mill over 4 years to Perk so they had some center presence.
I see what Danny doin; tryin to get the heat off his ass by redirectin to somethin else.
Nope! You fucked your squad outta gettin further this season, Danny! Lol Deal wit it…
@kdizzle – u dont get it bro. jO and sheed were signed for the midlevel. That doesnt affect the cap. The deal Danny offered was the most we were allowed to with our cap being what it is. But yes, fuck him for tjat trade
Paul Pierce still plays at an All-Star level. He’s up there with Kobe & Dirk in terms of duration of prime years go. Unless he’s seriously injured, he starts.
I believe this is a tactic to entice J. Green to sign the qualifying offer. The “possibility” of being a starter can only help the cause. Think about it.
well, it turns out today, ainge cleared it up & sayin ray might come off the bench, but nothing is set in stone. jeff green at the 3, possibly slide p2 to the 2? thatd be a big, interesting lineup. but im looking forward to this summer, i have a feeling the celtics are gonna do something big
Green is Green
Fuck Danny Ainge.
always talking some dumb shit.
i dont care if we couldnt sign him. Perk was our starting center. if we wanted green we couldve offered and offer sheet after the season.
He traded a starting center for an 8th / 7th man
i do agree that the starting lineup needs to be changed. but thats the hard part.. who goes to the bench? pierce, kg, allen? imagine those three rolling off your bench. they would kill all the other second units. but they are getting old, i agree that its time to switch it up.
side note: trading perkins fucked everything up
kg = defensive presence, vocal leader
allen = shooter
pierce = leader, scorer, lil bit of everything/still an all star
how bout just working on finding an actual starting Center
I can see where Danny’s coming from. Pierce kinda costs them that Miami series with his play. He aint the same Truth of the past. Don’t think he should go to the bench, but his minutes should be reduced. He really needs to condition better.
paul pierce is still a weapon, despite him being slower than wade and james, he still has a knack for making buckets and can shoot the 3 better than those two combined and his celtic heart is undeniable. I would be more worried with KG.
theres no reason for them to change the starting five – pierce is still one of the best closers in the league, though he needs to lose some damn weight.
I’m hearing control’s stuff @ #8. Pierce’s average to below-average athleticism is catching up with him. Seems like he made a living by creating space with his bulky body. In his age, quicker and more athletic defenders give him a lot more trouble. It it will only get harder.
Pierce will still get buckets, but there’s no way he puts up numbers anywhere close to the stuff he did in his prime or even in the C’s championship year.
Yep and Nash needs to come off the bench 4 the suns lol Yeh Right