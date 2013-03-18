Draft Packs Presents “The Georgetown Beast” Pack

03.18.13

Are you ready for March Madness? Hopefully, you’re filling out your brackets as we speak and have the snacks and TV parties all ready for this weekend. But you still need the gear to rock, and thankfully, at least if you’re a Georgetown fan, Draft Packs has you covered.

“The Georgetown Beast” pack consists of a Raglan (currently selling for $36) and a T-shirt ($32), and both are available now at Draft Packs’ online store.

What do you think?

