The Fight That Nearly Was: Blake Griffin Vs. Tyler Hansbrough

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Blake Griffin
03.21.12 6 years ago

The fight would’ve been classic: Tyler Hansbrough vs. Blake Griffin. But as we pointed out in Smack, not much made sense in this whole thing. The two big fellas in the middle of it get techs for supposedly taunting, but Caron Butler can play Charades out there and it’s cool? Something’s wrong with this picture, and it’s not even Butler pulling a stunt that really didn’t make sense.

Who would win this fight?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINCARON BUTLERDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLos Angeles ClippersTYLER HANSBROUGHvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP