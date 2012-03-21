The Fight That Nearly Was: Blake Griffin Vs. Tyler Hansbrough

The fight would’ve been classic: Tyler Hansbrough vs. Blake Griffin. But as we pointed out in Smack, not much made sense in this whole thing. The two big fellas in the middle of it get techs for supposedly taunting, but Caron Butler can play Charades out there and it’s cool? Something’s wrong with this picture, and it’s not even Butler pulling a stunt that really didn’t make sense.

Who would win this fight?

