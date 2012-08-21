The (Free) Converse L.A. Block Party is This Saturday!

This summer has played host to multiple, major awesome Converse events and block parties on the East Coast. Each one has featured tons of free food, t-shirts and giveaways, appearances from legends like Dr. J and live performances from artists like Stalley, The-Dream, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, and many others.

And now it is L.A.’s turn.

This Saturday, come out to Ted Watkins Memorial Park (1335 East 103rd Street) from 4 PM – 9 PM for the summer’s last Converse Block Party. Just like its East Coast counterparts, the Block Party will be all about tons of free food from L.A. food trucks, lots of free giveaways, and live performances from Stalley and L.A. artists Thurzday and Pac Div (not to mention some very special guests). If you’re in town, you don’t want to miss it. Come on through…

