The Good Place is through three seasons now, and it’s gone through a number of different permutations as the show continues to explore the space of comedy and ontological thought. The show can get pretty heady sometimes, and even the smartest characters on the show can be a bit overwhelmed by the reality of the show’s universe.

Earlier in season three, for example, Chidi had a complete mental breakdown and made chili with Peeps and M&Ms in it while he ranted about nihilism to his students.