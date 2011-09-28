The Grizzlies Won’t Be The Next Clippers; Javaris Crittenton’s Trouble Deepens

Anyone remember the 2006 Clippers? The team that came the year after the squad nearly made the Western Conference Finals? Well, if you don’t recall, just as they were supposed to be the next big thing, they fell apart. Management, coaching, the players, everyone butted heads and it wasn’t even a year later before they were out of the playoffs for good. You could make the claim Memphis is eerily similar. Except for one thing: they are determined to keep the ship upright. Rudy Gay is back and looking as good as ever. He’s already talking down the trade talks, saying everything will work itself out. Zach Randolph is pledging that if the lockout does do harm to the season, he will play wherever Marc Gasol is at overseas because the two are inseparable. Even Tony Allen swears O.J. Mayo is his boy, lives right down the street and the two have been playing video games together all summer. If everything works out in Memphis, this could be THE scariest team in the whole league next year … The Suns, ever the progressive-thinking organization, plan to hire a social media reporter for games next season. The reporter will interact from the sideline with fans and post updates. We have a feeling this is the first of many. Soon, the game experience from home will be watching and listening on TV, and then reading insight from your phone on what’s happening in the huddle and on the court … We remember back in high school when all DeMarcus Cousins wanted to do was show off his handle and J. Turns out over the weekend in the Goodman vs. Indy showcase, Cousins was getting his Lamar Odom on. In the same game, Eric Gordon dropped 40. Let that boy cook … Chris Paul plans to host the CP3 All-Star Pickup Game on October 1 at Winston-Salem State University. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. (although you never know with these things… the “Battle of I-95” started 45 minutes late). Originally, we had reported that CP was recruiting the very biggest guns for this game. Well, he came through with a whole army. The game will feature a lineup that includes Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay, Raymond Felton, John Wall, Josh Howard, Josh Selby, J.R. Smith, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Tristan Thompson and Dwyane Wade. Now THAT is a showcase … The Miami Big Three are poised to host their own All-Star charity event on Oct. 8 at Florida International University. The lineup for this one looks ridiculous as well. Rumors persist though that the Big Three may land down from the rafters with jetpacks and fireworks in the largest pre-game celebration ever … Are we really overdoing the celebrity/summer league games? Kevin Durant might think so. He tweeted at Brandon Jennings: yea I am, but on da real..all these game starting to get played out..but I’m ready for the rematch. Jennings replied with: you ain’t never lie … Nine teams have already qualified for the Olympics next summer: Great Britain, the United States, Tunisia, Argentina, Brazil, China, Spain, France and Australia. Is it too early to already start hoping for a U.S./Spain final? That would be epic, maybe even better than the 2008 final … Multiple sources confirmed a report that former Blazer center Arvydas Sabonis suffered a minor heart attack yesterday. Thankfully, the big man seems to be okay and isn’t in any real danger for his life … We called this the greatest NBA lockout rant ever. Anytime you can mix the lockout with “Where the Red Fern Grows”, Koala Bears and eucalypt forests, Bugs Bunny and corn of cream, you have a winner. Watch this so you can give your kids an example of what not to grow up like … While many former players and coaches gave testimony that convinced judges it was okay to release Javaris Crittenton on bond, he’s in real trouble. Two witnesses have already identified Crittenton as the shooter, and one picked him out of the lineup after he got a very good look at the time of the shooting. This witness? The man who was walking with the murder victim at the time of the shooting. Not good news for Crittenton. His attorneys are maintaining the charges are based on faulty eyewitness testimony … And check out this dude’s crazy bobblehead collection. That Ben Wallace one makes him look like a Native American tribal leader, and then there’s Adam Morrison looking like he came straight from the 1970s … We’re out like NBA owners as Koalas.
Yeah these games are getting played out. I say they do a US vs Foreign born players game and be done with it.
Cole World
awwww there’s a bro-mance between marc gasol and z-bo? should be good for team chemistry.
THE KINGS WILL BE VERY SCARY SOON.
What are the over/under lines on these games? 300? It’s garbage, the owners are garbage, the players are garbage, summer league is garbage. All of this is garbage. The league can eat my ass. I am done. I’m out. I can’t do it anymore. It’s the same BS every day from the same people. Seriously NBA, get your shit together. Shit like this is why the NBA will always be half assed, accused of rigging games, star catering, bums. Fuck em.
That ZBo/Gasol pairing is funny though. Crap. I’m back in.
And it doesn’t help that I have to look at Derek Fisher every.single.day. at the top of the screen. I’m not happy that his daughter had eye cancer, but I wouldn’t be upset if he got it.
BREAKING NEWS
NBA Lockout Info
It’s been reported that (finally) the owners are willing to budge off of their demand for a hard cap. In doing so, owners would instead use a HIGHLY PUNITIVE (punishable) luxury tax which would essentially act like a hard cap. By using the excessive taxing system, teams will be more resistant to go over the threshold. As a result, it would offer some of the flexibility that the players are seeking. Furthermore, the owners are still stuck on an income split of all basketball related income where the players’ percentage is in the mid-40s. The two sides meet Wednesday. Everyone…keep your fingers crossed for some progress.
Oh, and did anyone else hear Kobe’s counteroffer to an Italian team in order to receive his services? 15 million a year. “Bitch he gets big bucks, pockets on Bruce Bruce”
The current Memphis starting five are Mike Conley, OJ Mayo, Rudy Gay, Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol.
What if a fantasy game is played between that unit against the 2002 version of the Grizzlies that has a starting five of Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Stromile Swift, Shane Battier, and Pau Gasol? Who do you have winning?
It will be a fun game and I would bet on the 2002 team.
For anyone in the NYC are, the Goodman League is playing against the EBC at my school, Long Island University on Friday night
I’m all for raising money for charities. But gosh darnit let me see a real basketball game. Really, are you going to run Iso-wing EVERY time down the court? Let me see some down screens and ball movement or a defensive rotation. Watching 10 guys run [run is being used loosely] around in practice pennies can only hold attention for so long.
Each game is the same thing. If Dime took the captions off of the videos posted over the last month, you couldn’t tell which league was playing. Hyper inflated scores don’t prove which league/city has better ballers. In games with no defense the outcome is stricly determined by chance.
Show some pride and play defense, make it a real game. You can’t say 2 guys were going at each other when they have a 9 foot gap between them. Guard him the full 104 by 56. He shouldn’t be able to go to the bench without you face-guarding him. Yes, these basketball pillow fights are being played out.
“and then there’s Adam Morrison looking like he came straight from the 1970s ”
^^ …so it’s an exact replica then.
You guys can say what you want about Adam Morrison, but that guy had the most cash basketball look ever for a white guy. Artis Gilmore had the best look for a black guy, and overall IMO, but Adam Morrison is #2 on the greatest basketball look list.
^ I think that’s a topic for an article. Lol
Rodman gotta be one there. Anthony Mason’s NY-skyline fade gotta be on there too.