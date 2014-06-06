The Harsh Twitter Reaction To LeBron’s Cramps

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Twitter
06.06.14 4 years ago

When LeBron James, the best player in the world, has to leave a Finals game in the fourth quarter because of leg cramps, it opens up the floodgates on Twitter. We already covered Gatorade’s reaction, but here’s what the rest of Twitter had to say about the cramps.

The internet, like the temperature level at AT&T Center last night, would not chill. There was an immediate rush to turn #LeBroning into a meme:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It was also an opportunity for anyone looking to get themselves noticed with a parody account. Note: please don’t do this, unless you’re a highly skilled professional comedian:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Former NBA players were getting into the conversation, too. Check out this exchange between Olden Polynice and Nick Van Exel:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Polynice’s tweet was just the start of Twitter starting to move all the jokes into the “LeBron is a female” territory. You would expect this from a particular crowd on Twitter (and if you do anything this morning, do not run a Twitter search for “cramp stamp”, unless you like terrible jokes), but national media personalities were the ones leading the charge:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There are times when jokes like this are harmless. But when you have a large audience waiting for you to draw the line on what’s appropriate, this sets the tone for the rest of Twitter to just go crazy.

I’m all for smart, nuanced humor even if it’s about the best player in the world leaving a game on the biggest stage because of cramps. Unfortunately, that’s not the result when LeBron fails and we all just decide to be part of it right away without thinking much about it.

What do you think?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Twitter
TAGS2014 NBA FinalsLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATSmackTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP