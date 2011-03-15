The Heat Crack the NBA’s Best Team; the Warriors Learn that Karma is a B**ch

03.15.11

When Miami plays like they did last night against the Spurs, you can see why people get all fired up and revert back to the hyperbole they used when they would talk about the Miami in the offseason. They’ll win 70 games! It’s not “Will they win a title?” It’s “How many?” The Heat looked great last night, destroying San Antonio 110-80. Miami was faster to the ball, faster on the break, better on defense and just in attack mode all night long … Case in point: The Spurs were battling their way back into the game in the third quarter, chipping away at the lead. Then on back-to-back possessions Dwyane Wade (29 points) got a defensive board and raced down the floor to toss an alley oop to LeBron (21, eight dimes, six boards). The next play saw LeBron get a rebound and fire a perfect outlet strike to Wade for a breakaway dunk. It was like two haymakers landing flush on the Spurs’ chin for a knockout, pushing the lead back to 20. Ballgame … LeBron’s numbers were nice, but really Wade and Chris Bosh (30 and 12) led the way. It’s interesting that the Heat always seem to win when Bosh has a big game. It’s almost like because LeBron and Wade’s games are so similar, when they are both on, the Heat are too one-dimensional â€“ everyone stands around to watch them drive to the hoop. Having Bosh on and invested in the game gives them a different look. Maybe there’s something to his whining other than just wanting his numbers … Did we really hear Hubie Brown say that Manu Ginobili‘s reputation as a flopper is “debatable?” Come on now Hubie, you’re way too old school for that. You would have wanted to strangle a player back in the day if they pulled the nonsense that Ginobili does every single night … We were cracking up during the game when we saw this tweet from ESPN radio host Ryen Rusillo about the Spurs’ Steve Novak: “hey whats up ladies, I’m Steve Novak, I had to guard Lebron a few times on a switch, then I dribbled the ball off my foot, you on myspace?” We can’t speak on the MySpace thing, but the rest is fairly accurate … Read More: A great “pause” from Dwight Howard on National TV, karma bites the Warriors and what’s the Celtics’ problem?

