The Heat Crack the NBA’s Best Team; the Warriors Learn that Karma is a B**ch

When Miami plays like they did last night against the Spurs, you can see why people get all fired up and revert back to the hyperbole they used when they would talk about the Miami in the offseason. They’ll win 70 games! It’s not “Will they win a title?” It’s “How many?” The Heat looked great last night, destroying San Antonio 110-80. Miami was faster to the ball, faster on the break, better on defense and just in attack mode all night long … Case in point: The Spurs were battling their way back into the game in the third quarter, chipping away at the lead. Then on back-to-back possessions Dwyane Wade (29 points) got a defensive board and raced down the floor to toss an alley oop to LeBron (21, eight dimes, six boards). The next play saw LeBron get a rebound and fire a perfect outlet strike to Wade for a breakaway dunk. It was like two haymakers landing flush on the Spurs’ chin for a knockout, pushing the lead back to 20. Ballgame … LeBron’s numbers were nice, but really Wade and Chris Bosh (30 and 12) led the way. It’s interesting that the Heat always seem to win when Bosh has a big game. It’s almost like because LeBron and Wade’s games are so similar, when they are both on, the Heat are too one-dimensional â€“ everyone stands around to watch them drive to the hoop. Having Bosh on and invested in the game gives them a different look. Maybe there’s something to his whining other than just wanting his numbers … Did we really hear Hubie Brown say that Manu Ginobili‘s reputation as a flopper is “debatable?” Come on now Hubie, you’re way too old school for that. You would have wanted to strangle a player back in the day if they pulled the nonsense that Ginobili does every single night … We were cracking up during the game when we saw this tweet from ESPN radio host Ryen Rusillo about the Spurs’ Steve Novak: “hey whats up ladies, I’m Steve Novak, I had to guard Lebron a few times on a switch, then I dribbled the ball off my foot, you on myspace?” We can’t speak on the MySpace thing, but the rest is fairly accurate … Read More: A great “pause” from Dwight Howard on National TV, karma bites the Warriors and what’s the Celtics’ problem?
The Heat Crack the NBA’s Best Team; the Warriors Learn that Karma is a B**ch
When Miami plays like they did last night against the Spurs, you can see why people get all fired up and revert back to the hyperbole they used when they would talk about the Miami in the offseason. They’ll win 70 games! It’s not “Will they win a title?” It’s “How many?” The Heat looked great last night, destroying San Antonio 110-80. Miami was faster to the ball, faster on the break, better on defense and just in attack mode all night long … Case in point: The Spurs were battling their way back into the game in the third quarter, chipping away at the lead. Then on back-to-back possessions Dwyane Wade (29 points) got a defensive board and raced down the floor to toss an alley oop to LeBron (21, eight dimes, six boards). The next play saw LeBron get a rebound and fire a perfect outlet strike to Wade for a breakaway dunk. It was like two haymakers landing flush on the Spurs’ chin for a knockout, pushing the lead back to 20. Ballgame … LeBron’s numbers were nice, but really Wade and Chris Bosh (30 and 12) led the way. It’s interesting that the Heat always seem to win when Bosh has a big game. It’s almost like because LeBron and Wade’s games are so similar, when they are both on, the Heat are too one-dimensional â€“ everyone stands around to watch them drive to the hoop. Having Bosh on and invested in the game gives them a different look. Maybe there’s something to his whining other than just wanting his numbers … Did we really hear Hubie Brown say that Manu Ginobili‘s reputation as a flopper is “debatable?” Come on now Hubie, you’re way too old school for that. You would have wanted to strangle a player back in the day if they pulled the nonsense that Ginobili does every single night … We were cracking up during the game when we saw this tweet from ESPN radio host Ryen Rusillo about the Spurs’ Steve Novak: “hey whats up ladies, I’m Steve Novak, I had to guard Lebron a few times on a switch, then I dribbled the ball off my foot, you on myspace?” We can’t speak on the MySpace thing, but the rest is fairly accurate … Read More: A great “pause” from Dwight Howard on National TV, karma bites the Warriors and what’s the Celtics’ problem?
Dammmmmmmn.
Earliest Smack EVER?!?!?
DAAAMN.
Bullz going all the way bitchezzz… With the homecourt advantage it’s over…
I wonder why u win by 30 and still the “big 3” has to play 40 minutes… miami-boston in playoffs – 0-4
Chris Bosh for MVP!!!
how in the fuck is Joey Crawford allowed to sabotage, I mean referee, Spurs games still?
That shit was obvious as hell. horrible, horrible Crawford Stank was all over that game
Bosh is going to have his period soon, so don’t get too happy folks!
Whatever, Humphries is going home with Kardashian.
Wow nobody complained about the Heat getting a full page of coverage yet? Cmon whiners
Manu has looked slow and tired since the all-star break
Well shit
When was the last time the nba had 7-8 teams that had a shot at winning it all.
I don’t think td will retire peacefully if they keep letin crawford referee his games hes gonna snap one day and punch crawford.
Pop should play manu 15mns from now on.
magloire had a dunk – it was that kind of night for the spurs
Lakers destroy Orlando, carried by the underrated trio of Bynum, Fish and Odom with Pau and Gasol in supporting roles. Beautiful basketball. Bynum for Melo? Phuck naw!
Glad to see Matt Barnes doin what he do. Won’t show in the stats but Barnes destroyed any semblance of a gameplan the Magic attempted. Good start to the homestand.
Not a good look for the Spurs to get housed by LA, then gettin Daz Dillinger’d(Revenge, Retaliation and Getback) by Miami…
If you didn’t see D Wade’s block on Tim Duncan click my name… 2nd post down.
@QQ Smack was so early because the Heat played early tonight. They played at 8pm and when all your going is write mostly about them all you have to do is see the West coast games finish up… I mean, without clicking page 2, it appears that the Heat and Spurs are the only two teams that played last night. I didn’t even read page 2 but I bet they threw something in there about Marcus Thornton. Did they call him Marcus Buckets or MT?
^going TO DO is write…
Oh I’m sorry, it was 7 words about Marcus Thornton. Not interested in questioning WTF the Hornets were thinking by giving him away? Lazy.
Marcus Buckets is a beast, this is the guy who he benched for Belinelli due to “defense”. Monty dropped the ball on that one.
Denver’s PG by committee is actually quite nice, and in fact their whole team could make a somewhat deep run if the pieces fall together.
The Heat? When they are on they can beat anyone. I fully expect them to win a championship later on, maybe when they get a center who doesn’t make me gag anytime he gets the ball. Wades block on Duncan was AMAZING. Only guard who can make that play. Oh and they should totally draft Jimmer.
My C’s? Don’t care, think they are content with a number 2 seed. Rondo was GARBAGE yesterday and the past few games. I really don’t know whats wrong with them.
aren’t the spurs in cruise control mode now anyway? they got like 5 games on the next closest team. i dont see anyone catching them even if they let their old men chill for the rest of the season.
One more point in favor of Bynum’s game against Howard is that Bynum only played 28 minutes compared to Howard’s 43.
Hayward? Duh, Winning!
Seems like you didn’t read my comment either, sean
If sacramento is smart thornton will keep starting because dude has averaged over 20 points since he got to the kings. evans may come back but thornton needs to starts. marcus and paul must not have gotten along in NO because a smart man would have them on the floor together…
Keon Clark was arguably the most underrated big man ever to play the game!!!!!!!!
I dont know what the Celtics problem is but its working out well for us! We’ll have the #1 seed by the end of the night.
With the way Bynum has been playing the last couple of games are Laker fans ready to trust his knees yet?
@jdizzle
In every instance that Bynum has gone down for extended periods b/c of knee injury, he was playing like a beast just prior (and it always takes a while for him to regain that form when he returns). Bynum has been the best center since the all-star break and he outplayed Howard last night. No problems there, but appreciating his talents and trusting his knees are two different things.
@sadeye
I did read your comment actually and I thought you were making a request. I’ll assume that since you preemptively called anyone that complains about the laziness of Smack that you are a “fan” of the Heat? How long has that been the case? Let me guess… your alltime favorite 5 heat players are: Wade, LeBron, Bosh, Mike Miller, and Big Z?
Is your handle a reference to Tracy McGrady? Just imagine how great the Heat would be with him on their squad! That guy is a stud and “always” stays healthy. Blow me.
@sadeye
I did read your comment actually and I thought you were making a request. I assume that since you preemptively called anyone that complains about the laziness of Smack a “whiner” that you are a “fan” of the Heat. How long has that been the case? Let me guess, your all-time 5 favorite Heat players are: Wade, Lebron, Bosh, Mike Miller, and Big Z?
Is your handle a reference to Tracy McGrady? Just imagine how great the Heat would be with him on their squad! That guy is a stud and “always” stays healthy. Blow me.
@sadeye
I thought you were making a request.
When you watch the NBA and you love the game of basketball, you appreciate the Heat and the way that they played against the best team in the West. That’s serious ballin right there.
And to those fools saying ‘where the haters at?’… Sloe the fuck down. The cats you call haters are still here.
Cause at the end of the day, Lebron still has no chip but has the hype of about 5 rings.
Bosh is still a pussy who didn’t lead Toronto to anything.
The Heat are still FAR below the expectation that they’re ‘celebration to DOMINATE’ has brought upon them.
And yes, we aint hating. We know Bron is a beast.
We just aint blind like you nut riders.
@sean and sadeye- NERDFIGHT!
I dunno sean, if every comment you make is just an excuse to pimp your stupid ass website I don’t think you should be bitching about smack.
And yeah, heat vs spurs was the biggest game in the league last night – only game featuring two legit title contenders (no the magic don’t count). Of course they are going to talk about it
You can take that dupicate post of yours…
shine it up real nice…
turn that summabitch sideways… and stick it straight up that candy-ass!!!
On a serious note… the Heat win by 30 and the big 3 play 41, 39 and 35 mins each?? While Bibby played just 9?? WTF? In a blowout, doesn’t a coach want to give some other guys a chance to play? Especially newly acquired guys who are expected to be helpful in a run for the ring?? The Heat were up by 17 going into the 4th! Lol
FYI Parker had the most tick for SA with just 32mins. Good win for the Heat but damn! Spo is gonna have to watch their minutes since the contenders are able to rest their players.
“pausing” yourself kills the whole joke. It only works if you say something, and then the OTHER person interrupts you with “PAUSE” (see Gus Johnson vs Spike Lee). But if you set up a whole sentence just so you can say “Pause” at the end…well, my friends, that’s just fruity.
I disagree with taking your foot off the pedal. It makes your team inconsistent. Figure out how many minutes you can expect to play your guys and play them that much night in and night out saving for foul situations. I could see if they were 30 piecing the Wizards, then maybe the last 5 minutes could be garbage time.
This guys are capable of playing 40 minutes a night. Let em, the team will be better off.
Anyone see that fat kid in NBA.com’s Celts-NJ recap? Someone make a meme out of that one. That’s hilarious shit.
BIGGGG BYYYNNUUUMMMM
Having a straight BILL RUSSELL effect out there..
Kid aint even gotta score and hes controlling the tempo..
And apparently the Spurs peaked a little early..
Aint shooting your face off from 3 no more..
Ooooo and the way they been beastin since a certain someones private life is back under control..
Wouldnt u say thats DWades team??? i mean hes been the clear cut leader against the solid competition these past 2 weeks..
Austin Burton????? any words on this?????
I know u see it too :)
I didn’t say to take their foot off the pedal, just allow the newly acquired guys who were signed not just to fill out the roster, but to actually contribute a chance to play and get used to playing with LBJ, Wade and/or Bosh.
“This guys are capable of playing 40 minutes a night. Let em, the team will be better off.”
Hmmm.. the bench guys are watching waiting to play, they up by 20 w/ 5 mins left and coach isn’t even thinking of putting them in. Jones = 2.5 mins and Bibby = 9mins. That’s just great for the team in the long run, isn’t it?
Remember they play an 82 game season, plus playoffs on top of that. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. I’m not the dude who coined the term “garbage minutes”. Coaches have been doing it for decades. I’ve seen key guys get injured late in games when the coach should have cleared the bench. Pop vs. Spo… who’s the more experienced coach? Pop has been around long enough to see that it’s possible for his studs to tweak an ankle during meaningless playing-time, so he cleared his bench.
You don’t just disagree with my opinion, you’re disagreeing with a convention. If Lebron hurt himself, you’d be singing another tune.
Sorry for having an opinion shuttles.
Why do grown a$$ men always “CRY” about a certain team getting to much coverage and still go watch ESPN or read dimes like as if a GUN was put to there head? If you are a reporter! Would you rather be covering the Spurs during the Finals or the Heat? I think its safe to say you would rather be vacating in Miami in June covering the Heat. Go and start your own sports show and cover whatever team you want and watch how quick you go out of bussiness as you have the lowest ratings in T.V. You would think some cats dont have a local Herald that covers there team so that they can talk about there team with there local fan base or that they dont have T.V. show networks that cover there local team. There are team pages on yahoo for you CRYBABIES to click on that allows you to read about your team and blog about your team so that you wont have to hear or read about other teams that you fill get to much coverage. Wade for DPOY!!!
Ehh… I guess it doesn’t matter how many minutes they play. Not like any player on the Heat has come out and complained about playing time recently.
Had one of them gotten hurt in the 4th everyone would have jumped on the coach for not pulling back. Had he pulled a Kevin Love on them, his players would have been mad for not letting them get their stats. Touch call here but it worked out.
All in all those 3 are in their prime and will be ready for the playoffs.
“How long has that been the case? Let me guess, your all-time 5 favorite Heat players are: Wade, Lebron, Bosh, Mike Miller, and Big Z?”
That made me laugh hahahahahaha
LMAO @ Lakeshow calling out AB
You’re right though. We’re all right. That’s WADE’S TEAM. He’s proving it.
Wasn’t AB making a case for Lebron for MVP?? I wonder what he thinks now. Lebron has lost as many games for the Heat as he’s won for them. He’s a good passer with good vision but he’s proving that he’s not the guy you go to to make late decisions with the ball? As the best playmaker on the team, how often does he create something for a teammate late in clutch situations? Although, I admit, he’ll sometimes do something spectacular in late in games, he usually won’t create a quality shot all that often. Most of the time he’ll dribble around the court and then just jack a shot.
For all you cats calling out AB:
20 dollars says he’ll come out with the ever trusty ‘SETTLE DOWN’ post.
Come on now, do you expect something ELSE?
“I guess it doesn’t matter how many minutes they play. ”
If Wade and LBJ consistently play +40 from here on out, even in blowouts, we’ll see how it matters in the playoffs.
“Had one of them gotten hurt in the 4th everyone would have jumped on the coach for not pulling back. ”
Exactly. Up by 25pts w/ 5 mins left, Spo could have put in the ballboys and they would have still won the game. Pops boys were already sitting. Spo must really be tripping out if he’s letting his big guns run against the 8th-12th men of the Spurs. It’s a good thing noone tweaked an ankle.
That case for MVP is slowly circling the toilet lol
SORRY
Id even say Wade is putting his name in the MVP race with his defense lately..
And we aint talkin chase down people.. he went HEAD UP with Timmay yesterday lol and hes picking shit at the top of the key and helping Lebron get highlights..
You could even say in their 2 wins over the Lakers and Spurs this past week that Lebron has been, WAIT FOR IT, their THIRD best player????
Well that cant be possible can it??? lmao
LMAO @ Settle down!!!!!!!!
Classic AB. Hahahahahhaaaaaa!!
Honestly i dont think they shouldve pulled their guys with that much time left..
The Heat can JUMP on you but they cant weather momentum swings all too well.. ESPECIALLY their 2nd unit..
And taking everyone out with 5 minutes left couldve been RISKY with the way the Spurs can rain 3’s..
Honestly tho the Spurs 2nd unit had more life in them than the starters.. Pop shouldve ran with them a little longer..
lmaol at lakeshow84