The Houston Rockets Plan On Decimating Their Roster For Dwight Howard

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey is persistent, at the very least. And daring, too, since he’s essentially decided to wipe the Rockets’ slate clean with Dwight Howard as the centerpiece of the future. Recent reports indicate that Houston plans to amnesty Luis Scola, who’s owed $21 million over the next three years, in an effort to clear enough cap space to acquire Howard.

Orlando has been insisting that they be able to unload some unwieldy contracts on whoever lands Howard, and this move demonstrates Morey’s willingness accept those terms. Here’s more, via ESPN:

“Houston officials, though, remain steadfast in their belief that, even if the Bulls decline to match on Asik, they’ll be able to absorb at least three of the four aforementioned Magic role players: Richardson, Davis, Duhon and Turkoglu. Sources say the Rockets would have to send Kevin Martin, Patrick Patterson, Marcus Morris and Chandler Parsons to the Magic from their current roster to make the salary-cap math work, as well the draft rights to Jeremy Lamb, Royce White and Terrence Jones, all selected in last month’s first round. The Rockets, in addition, would have to waive a handful of players with nonguaranteed contracts (Shaun Livingston, Courtney Fortson, Josh Harrellson, Jerome Jordan, Jon Leuer, Diamon Simpson and Greg Smith) to clear sufficient cap space. But Houston, sources say, is also offering multiple first-round picks to the Magic, including a potential lottery pick acquired this week from Toronto in the Kyle Lowry deal.”

Your first reaction is probably something along the lines of, ‘Woah there, Daryl. That’s giving up a bit much, no?’ Think about it this way, though: such a move coupled with Dwight’s departure from Houston during 2013 free agency will finally allow Houston to bottom out and acquire superstars via the draft. Their whole refusing-to-tank philosophy has left them in NBA limbo the last few years – not good enough to compete, but not bad enough to acquire any meaningful pieces, either. But if Dwight does stay, they’ll have the requisite cap space and superstar appeal to acquire the right supporting parts.

With the Nets out of the way and Andrew Bynum refusing to re-sign in Orlando, the likeliness of Howard ending up in Houston is increasing every day.

Should the Rockets make this proposed trade for Dwight Howard?

