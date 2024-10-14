The Kings And Spurs Made A Rare Preseason Trade

Once training camp starts and the NBA preseason schedule begins, we don’t often see much in the way of trade activity — although we did get one last blockbuster in just before camp opened that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. Roster moves this time of year are typically non-guaranteed deals being waived and guys on Exhibit 10 and camp deals being let go or signed to two-ways or G-League deals.

On Monday, we got one of those rare preseason deals, though, as the Spurs used some of their remaining space to allow the Kings to get the guaranteed contract of Jalen McDaniels off their roster, for the price of a future second round pick rather than paying out the salary. Per Shams Charania, Sacramento is sending McDaniels and a second rounder to San Antonio, who will waive McDaniels and put him back on the open market to try and find another team to join before the season begins.

It’s the second time this summer McDaniels has found himself on the move, as he was traded to the Kings from the Raptors just before the second round of the NBA Draft in June — with McDaniels learning of the trade in the middle of a workout. McDaniels time in Kings training camp apparently did not impress, and Sacramento opted to send out another second rounder with him to open up a roster spot for a future addition during the season. Whether that means they already have an early season move in mind, we’ll have to wait and see, but the Kings now have an extra roster spot they can fill in a deal to bring back two players for one ahead of the trade deadline.