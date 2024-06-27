When the NBA split the Draft into two days, the idea was to give teams time to reset and explore all of their options for making picks and trades after the first round — and also to get another night (or, this year, afternoon) of TV coverage for ESPN. The thought was, the second round goes so quickly that teams don’t really have time to talk through deals and having a full day between would create more movement and opportunity to get trades done. That seemed to be the case on Thursday, as prior to the start of the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, we saw four trades involving eight teams get worked out, with players and picks exchanging hands.

Timberwolves-Pistons Trade The first trade to get done saw Minnesota send Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 pick to Detroit for the No. 53 pick, as the Wolves drafted a Moore replacement late in the first round with Terrence Shannon Jr. and wasn’t going to have much of a role for him this year. Detroit got to move up 16 spots to closer to the top of the second round, while getting a chance to see what Moore could provide them off the bench. Detroit is sending No. 53 to Minnesota in the deal, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. https://t.co/Fnmkjw63tp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024 Thunder-Warriors Trade The second deal saw the Thunder acquire another second round pick at 52 overall from Golden State, who take on Lindy Waters III (who had a team option picked up to facilitate the deal). Oklahoma City is trading Lindy Waters III to Golden State for No. 52 pick, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024