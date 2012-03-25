The Knicks Are Thinking Championship; Unexpected Help Gets Ohio State To The Final Four

There’s a photo of the NBA championship trophy above the locker of every Knick. Too much? Probably. But at least they can dream. Last week at this time they were closer to filming a horror movie. The Knicks destroyed the Pistons at home last night, 101-79, pushing their run to six of seven since Mike D’Antoni was pushed overboard. Carmelo Anthony was on the court a solid 90 minutes before tip trying to find his touch again, and while he only had 15, everybody else picked up the slack … Dirk Nowitzki scored 31 and Dallas won in Houston despite leaving Chase Budinger wide open for three at the buzzer that would’ve won it… probably because they paid off the refs in crunch time … Luol Deng (23 points, 10 rebounds) tipped in a shot at the buzzer to beat Toronto, 102-101, and in turn, set off a barrage of Stacey King ridiculousness … George Hill scored 24 off the bench as the Pacers rolled over Milwaukee, 125-104 … We don’t know whether to congratulate Washington or hate on them. That’s two games in a row they’ve dominated for one half against a playoff team – first Indiana and then Atlanta last night – only to fall apart in the third quarter and lose. Last night, Joe Johnson hit a go-ahead triple, and John Wall missed a three at the buzzer as the Hawks rallied from 16 down to win, 95-92. At least since they got Nene (21 points, 11 rebounds), the Wizards have actually looked like a semi-decent basketball team. At times … The Spurs survived a late run from the Hornets and a Marco Belinelli triple at the buzzer that was right on line and just a foot short. We also survived a healthy dose of Sean Elliott … Jarrett Jack was never a starting-caliber guard in our minds, but he’s doing a pretty good job lately of telling us off. He had 27 points and seven rebounds last night while being surrounded by these four in the starting lineup: Belinelli, Lance Thomas, Gustavo Ayon and Greivis Vasquez … The Spurs were short-handed themselves, and before the game Gregg Popovich told reporters: “I thought about calling Gervin, but he’s busy.” … Behind 31 from Klay Thompson, the Warriors survived against the Kings, 111-108 … If we were the Clippers, we would’ve made sure we lost yesterday afternoon to the Grizzlies if it meant canning Vinny Del Negro. It seems they don’t want the league’s lamest duck of a coach out just yet, dominating Memphis by 16 in what could be a future playoff matchup. Chris Paul led the way with 19 points and 13 assists, and had a couple of highlights that’ll surely make their way onto YouTube. First, he caught an early switch with Marc Gasol and had the big man jumping in the air doing the superman while CP3 drove by him. Then, he threw a crazy behind-the-back, backwards cuff pass out to an open teammate for a triple … We don’t want to start anything because we think the whole “trade one of your best players to get less talented” is something an idiot doing lines would do, but Zach Randolph (14 points, eight rebounds) has been back for five games and the Grizzlies have won just one of them. The one team they beat was the Wizards, and it was a struggle (and beating Clown U doesn’t really count anyways) … Charlotte is the only team in the league where the head coach would let someone else run the team for a night. For the third time this season, Paul Silas, who’s probably one ugly Bad Porn shot away from finding the fishing poles and packing up his office, allowed his son, Stephen, to coach. And he did a fabulous job with the Bobcats only losing by 13 to the Nets. Kris Humphries (20 points, 16 rebounds) and Deron Williams (19 points, 14 assists) did the most damage, with Williams nearly coming to blows with Maggette after the Bobcat elbowed him in the face. Ornery isn’t a strong enough word to describe Williams lately. But at least he’s still balling … Keep reading to hear about the dudes on the court who weren’t in uniform who helped the Buckeyes made it to New Orleans …
The Knicks Are Thinking Championship; Unexpected Help Gets Ohio State To The Final Four
uproxx 03.25.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TAGSAaron CraftBILLY DONOVANCARMELO ANTHONYCHARLOTTE BOBCATSChris PaulDERON WILLIAMSDion WaitersJared SullingerJARRETT JACKLos Angeles ClippersLuol DengMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNEW YORK KNICKSOHIO STATE UNIVERSITYPatric YoungRICK PITINOSmackSYRACUSE UNIVERSITYUNIVERSITY OF FLORIDAUniversity of LouisvilleVinny Del Negro
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago