The Knicks Control Their Destiny; Kevin Durant Closes In On The Scoring Title

We know Randy Foye dropped 15 in the third quarter and was doing work all night for the Clippers (28 points), but still L.A., here’s some advice: don’t go to him with the game on the line. Foye had a pass deflected off the backboard in the final seconds for a turnover, and then threw up an air ball. The Clippers had raced back after trailing by as many as 18, and even though the man once traded for Brandon Roy‘s knees was at the center of that, you’d think they would’ve gone somewhere else to avoid what ultimately became a six-point Knick win. Even Blake Griffin, who might have trouble as the closer even if they casted him in the lead on the TNT show, would’ve been a better option. He hit a crazy one-handed hook shot in the lane to cut the lead to one in the last minute. He did also have 29 points, 10 boards and six assists … As for the Knicks, J.R. Smith hit a number of big shots down the stretch, and his 21 points off the bench were huge for New York because of the playoff implications. New York will get the No. 7 seed in the East – and a matchup with Miami – if they win tonight or if Philly loses. The Knicks play Charlotte, by the way, so you can pretty much book a trip to South Beach this weekend. It’s so obvious that even the New York crowd saw the writing on the wall. “Beat The Heat” chants were erupting throughout the crowd in the second half. Knick fans – who would you rather see, the Heat or Chicago? … Amar’e Stoudemire had his best dunk – a sick reverse – in a long time. We miss the old STAT … Speaking of the Bobcats, the Worst Team We’ve Ever Seen lost their 22nd game in a row to fall to 7-58, getting slapped around by Orlando, 102-95. J.J. Redick went absolutely crazy and stomped on Charlotte with a career-high 31 points. The win did a couple of things for Orlando. It stopped their three-game losing streak and also secured the sixth seed in the playoffs. They’ll take on Indiana in the first round this weekend. But the Magic also lost Big Baby last night to a sprained ankle. Their frontline is looking thinner than Kate Bosworth … Jason Richardson (17 points) turned back the clock for two big dunks. He caught a lob from nearly midcourt, and also handed out a facial in the lane … For just the 15th time this year, the Bulls had their whole starting lineup together, and it was enough to beat the Pacers, 92-87. Derrick Rose only had 10 points and seven dimes, and while he couldn’t really finish inside, his explosiveness does seem to be back. With Rose still working himself back into shape, the Bulls instead rode Kyle Korver. Yes Kyle Korver. They needed all 20 of his points to withstand Lance Stephenson. Our former cover boy did his thing (22 points) while taking nearly twice as many shots as everyone else on his team … So it’s nice to see John Wall waited until the nearly last time possible to play like a future star. Going up against the position’s hot new crush (well technically, Kyrie Irving barely played more than any of us) in Cleveland, Wall played only 32 minutes and yet still had a line that read like lottery ticket numbers: 21 points, seven rebounds, 13 dimes and seven steals. Also, for perhaps the first time in his entire career, Wall changed speeds on the break during the second half. We couldn’t believe it … Washington has now down the unthinkable. They’re winners of five in a row after dispatching the Cavs, 96-85. Cleveland, however, did do one cool thing last night: they didn’t play any of their starters for longer than 23 minutes … Keep reading to hear how many points Kobe will need tonight to win the scoring title …
The Knicks Control Their Destiny; Kevin Durant Closes In On The Scoring Title
#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs #Los Angeles Clippers #Kevin Durant #New York Knicks #Derrick Rose
uproxx 04.26.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs#Los Angeles Clippers#Kevin Durant#New York Knicks#Derrick Rose
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago