NBA Rumor: Samuel Dalembert To The New York Knicks

I think most Knicks fans would agree that what the team needs more than anything else this summer is a big, shot-blocking presence inside. You can get away with playing Bill Walker and Shawne Williams on the wings because of Carmelo and Amar’e. But the head of an improved defense needs to start inside, and the combination of Ronny Turiaf and Jared Jeffries isn’t getting it done.
This summer, Marc Gasol, Tyson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan and Nene all may be available. But for the Knicks, most of those players are pipe dreams; all four are expected to stay with their selective teams, and even if they were to move, New York wouldn’t be able to offer the most money.
The New York Post has other ideas, and says the Knicks may go after another guy, a center who dropped 8.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a game this past year: Sacramento’s Samuel Dalembert.
According to a source, Dalembert likely would choose the Knicks if their offer is comparable with any others.
Dalembert has strong New York-area ties. He played his senior year in high school at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, N.J., before heading to Seton Hall. An avid fundraiser for Haiti’s economic plight, he also likes the visibility of being a voice for New York’s large Haitian population.
If the new labor agreement still contains the $6 million mid-level exception, the Knicks will be in the ballgame. The Kings have two young big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Jason Thompson and may not pay big for Dalembert.
This year, New York was just 26th in the league in defensive rebound rate (71.9) and their total rebound rate was third from last. Among all centers, the 6-11 Dalembert was actually the fifth-best rebounder with a 19.3 rebound rate, trailing only Dwight Howard, Jeff Foster, Chandler and Aaron Gray.
Still, should the Knicks really pursue this? To bring Dalembert in would likely mean giving up on adding a third superstar (Chris Paul, Howard) in 2012 because of financial restrictions (a situation that is shady as it is given that no one knows what effects the lockout will have). Dalembert is also due to turn 30 years old in less than a week, and for the past three years, his numbers and minutes have plateaued.
Dalembert may not be the solution at center, but simply a great plugin. For the Knicks, it’s up to them to decide if they need to drop money on a player who might not be the answer, but perhaps just a step in the right direction.
Should New York bring in Dalembert? Should a center even be their top priority or should they save money for the summer of 2012?
Knicks should try to offer something for Robin Lopez. He played great next to Amar’e in 2009. Yeah, he’s not a bigtime rebounder, but since he comanded so much size on the paint, most rebs ended up in Amar’e’s hands once he was turned a starter.
Hate this for the Heat… cause they would do well to look at the DalemBeast.
Dalembert would do little to help the Knicks – he really is not an upgrade from Turiaf & Jeffries, he just adds length. Getting rid of Jeffries should be a top priority. Recognizing the Landry Fields isn’t that good should be their 2nd. Getting rid of Ray Felton was a huge mistake, as well.
No matter how many superstars you compile on one team, it takes time for the players to gel. The Knicks will get nowhere if they keep shuffling things around year after year. Toney Douglas is the longest-tenured Knick, which speaks volumes to the inconsistency of the franchise.
knicks should go after another Kings, Hassan Whiteside
Dalembert will sign with the Heat instead plus we also have a large Haitian community plus he’s friends with Joel Anthony.
And let’s not forget Miami can give him a better chance at a ring and he also express interest in signing with the Heat.
it would be a good pickup so long as they dont overpay. He is at least a starter quality big man and he could easily average 10 and 10 on that team. The trouble with the melo trade from day one is that adding the complimentary players is gonna be a nightmare with no cap space and the new cba likely making things tougher.
I’m a Knicks fan and I know not to get too excited about this. Would Dalembert help what is arguably the league’s worst defensive frontcourt? Without a doubt. But that says more about the state of the Knicks than Dalembert’s prowess.
Dalembert is deceptive because while he can block a ton of shots and grab rebounds, he’s not the defensive difference-maker that Tyson Chandler and Marcus Camby are. He also has a pretty terrible reputation as a selfish player, which doesn’t bode well for a team already rich in personality but not in chemistry.
To put it simply, the Knicks need a big who can do more than just stand around being big, and Dalembert sort of fits the bill. All the franchise building block Centers will be outside of the Knicks’ price range. If the Knicks can get Dalembert on the cheap, then go for it, but if Sacramento wants a sign-and-trade or some other nonsense, it’s not worth it. Might as well have Center by committee filled with Jerome Jordan and whatever Euro leftovers or D-League hopefuls the Knicks can find.
MOTHERFUCK the nuggets for taking Mozgov..dude was the future
