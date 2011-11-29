The Lakers Could Get Dwight Howard… And Chris Paul; Brandon Roy Is Probably Out In Portland

11.29.11
As many pointed out on Twitter yesterday, if the Lakers got both Dwight Howard and Chris Paul, they might as well start the next lockout immediately. We aren’t trying to rain on anyone’s “end of the lockout” parade. Quite frankly, we don’t believe it’ll happen either. But it’s a thought, a thought that a few people in the business have. What if it just so happened that the Lakers didn’t just get Dwight Howard (a very real possibility), but they also nabbed CP3 as well? Howard has this weird fascination with following whatever Shaq did. He also wants to play with Kobe more than anyone else. He also loves warm weather. The Lakers also have assets up the a–. The Magic are also extremely worried – getting more nervous by the day – that Superman 2.0 will leave them just like the original did. That move will be speculated to no end. But Paul could also find his way there as well. The Lakers can showcase Andrew Bynum, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, and lots and lots of dough. The Lakers were right behind the Knicks in value ($655 million to $643) last season, but with their new TV deal extravaganza set to start up next season, they will go from making a profit of $45-60 million in a year… to freakin’ $150 million. Actually as of right now, Chris Broussard is saying of everyone, it’s the Knicks who have a great chance to land CP3. But the opportunity could be there for the Lakers, and it would be insane … Meanwhile, the Knicks are considering adding… Kwame Brown. But at least that’s not all. Sources close to Jamal Crawford are saying if he doesn’t return to Atlanta, he wants to come back to the New York area with either the Knicks or the Nets. His new agent, Andy Miller, has strong ties to both teams. We get the feeling Crawford would love playing for D’Antoni … If you thought the Game of Thrones that was going on during the playoffs last season in Oklahoma City was kinda jarring, wait until Russell Westbrook signs his new deal. Check this out (via Daily Thunder): Under the new CBA, players with six or fewer years of service in the league can sign contracts with a maximum first-year salary equal to 25 percent of the salary cap. That would add up to about $14.5 million, which is what Kevin Durant signed for last year. But the twist in the new deal is that if that player has already made an All-Star team (as guys like Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose have), he can make 30 percent in the first year of his second contract. That means Westbrook could soon be signing a deal that will pay him $17.4 mill, nearly $3 million more than his man KD. We’ll never believe this is another KG/Steph situation. These two cats legitimately love playing with each other, and are some of the most down-to-Earth, hard-working and lovable dudes in the league. Even if this did go down, we doubt it would create any animosity. Only losing seems to do that out in OKC. But who knows what could happen? … Keep reading to hear about the Portland exodus of Brandon Roy …

