The Lakers Could Get Dwight Howard… And Chris Paul; Brandon Roy Is Probably Out In Portland

As many pointed out on Twitter yesterday, if the Lakers got both Dwight Howard and Chris Paul, they might as well start the next lockout immediately. We aren’t trying to rain on anyone’s “end of the lockout” parade. Quite frankly, we don’t believe it’ll happen either. But it’s a thought, a thought that a few people in the business have. What if it just so happened that the Lakers didn’t just get Dwight Howard (a very real possibility), but they also nabbed CP3 as well? Howard has this weird fascination with following whatever Shaq did. He also wants to play with Kobe more than anyone else. He also loves warm weather. The Lakers also have assets up the a–. The Magic are also extremely worried – getting more nervous by the day – that Superman 2.0 will leave them just like the original did. That move will be speculated to no end. But Paul could also find his way there as well. The Lakers can showcase Andrew Bynum, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, and lots and lots of dough. The Lakers were right behind the Knicks in value ($655 million to $643) last season, but with their new TV deal extravaganza set to start up next season, they will go from making a profit of $45-60 million in a year… to freakin’ $150 million. Actually as of right now, Chris Broussard is saying of everyone, it’s the Knicks who have a great chance to land CP3. But the opportunity could be there for the Lakers, and it would be insane … Meanwhile, the Knicks are considering adding… Kwame Brown. But at least that’s not all. Sources close to Jamal Crawford are saying if he doesn’t return to Atlanta, he wants to come back to the New York area with either the Knicks or the Nets. His new agent, Andy Miller, has strong ties to both teams. We get the feeling Crawford would love playing for D’Antoni … If you thought the Game of Thrones that was going on during the playoffs last season in Oklahoma City was kinda jarring, wait until Russell Westbrook signs his new deal. Check this out (via Daily Thunder): Under the new CBA, players with six or fewer years of service in the league can sign contracts with a maximum first-year salary equal to 25 percent of the salary cap. That would add up to about $14.5 million, which is what Kevin Durant signed for last year. But the twist in the new deal is that if that player has already made an All-Star team (as guys like Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose have), he can make 30 percent in the first year of his second contract. That means Westbrook could soon be signing a deal that will pay him $17.4 mill, nearly $3 million more than his man KD. We’ll never believe this is another KG/Steph situation. These two cats legitimately love playing with each other, and are some of the most down-to-Earth, hard-working and lovable dudes in the league. Even if this did go down, we doubt it would create any animosity. Only losing seems to do that out in OKC. But who knows what could happen? … Keep reading to hear about the Portland exodus of Brandon Roy …
Westbrook better take that 25% and be hppy because he’s no Max player like Durant or Rose are.
does anyone knows, what happens when someone who got cut by amnesty clause signs for another team? he still gets all the money from the original contracts and can sign for how much he wants with another team?
and lakers are getting 150 mill a year just from tv rights? i like it :O
@ yoda
Yup. He still gets all the money owed him. If approved, under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, all teams can amnesty one player at any time. They can choose either this season or in the future.
Once amnestied, all teams under the salary cap can offer the player the remaining dollars they have before going over the cap. Basically it becomes a bidding war.
The balance of the contract of the amnestied player is still going to be paid by his old team but the good part is it is no longer counted in its salary cap.
On the Dwight Howard and Chris Paul topic, if I was the Lakers GM, there is no way in the world I would give up Andrew Bynum, Pau Gasol, and Lamar Odom for those two.
I have not looked at the combined salaries or the stats of those guys but if that happens, LA would be left with a starting unit of Paul, Kobe Bryant, Metta World Peace, Matt Barnes, and Howard with practically no bench support.
I hope Roy goes east chicago or boston could use him. btw if he goes to boston can he bring oden with him? If anyone can form him into a beast it’s kg.
@ alf
thanks man
@Catdaddy with that LeBron joke haha to funny. Dude look’s 40.
@ yoda
Anytime my friend.
@ ab40
If you were an NBA GM, would you touch Roy knowing fully the status of his knees? A partially guaranteed $8 million two year contract might even be a reach in my opinion.
Why do you think Portland signed Wesley Mathews to a five year $33.40 million contract last season?
The All-Star salary increase in complete BS. What if you are stuck behind stacked position? Rose,Wade,Johnson,Rondo,Wall all taking up the guard spots. Jennings,Irving, and any other guard deserving of a top salary won’t even get a chance to make the team. How many ASG has Lamarcus Aldridge been to? Yet Kevin Love can make 30% of a salary cap.
Another thing, if LA found a way to get Dwight and Paul, the owners failed this past summer. I’ll have to look more into these CBA details.
@rilla’
Great clip, cheers for posting that.
Thunder boys are all good. Pick up Battier, slot harden in the starting 5 and we Rollin.
I am an NBA GM (fantasy) and I wouldn’t touch Brandon Roy with a 10-foot pole.
I wouldn’t want to touch Brandon Roy’s knees with a 20-foot pole as well…
@JA – It is actually the opposite. Player A has an injury history but a massive contract for the next 3 years(3 years remaining $45M total). If he signs a deal for $4M a year with any other team, for the next 3 years he is getting paid $19M a year between 2 franchises.
It is the best of both worlds, the player gets paid while the original team could possibly avoid the luxury tax which was dollar for dollar.
Hopefully Brandon Roy doesn’t take the AI route and end up demanding a superstar role. Clippers, Kings, Suns, Hornets, Bobcats should all make a push to get him. Yeah, I left out the Bulls on purpose. I don’t think they deserve every FA.
CP3 n Dwight to LA? Shoot, I’d be happy with Dwight n resigning Shannon; I ain’t selfish lol
I’m not really feelin Roy in Chi-town. Dude needs the ball in his hands, n in Chicago, that role is already filled…and he got an MVP trophy to verify that.
Bulls gm better be talkin to Afflalo right now…
Now, B-Roy in New York could help that squad. He’d be the 3rd or 4th option n could help with point guard duties since Chauncey is more of a spot up shooter at this point of his career.
B-Roy is in the best position right now. Portland still has to pay him that money (it’s like getting waived), and he’ll have the choice of teams to join. The decision will come down to does he take the biggest offer or does he choose the team with the best chance of winning….. I’d choose the latter. He’ll be earning to paychecks so the money shouldn’t be a big issue.
Chicago, NY, LA, Orlando are the teams we hear about the most… but what about the Bucks? That half court offense seems like it was built for Roy. It’s unlikely because of the small market, but ‘basketball-wise’ I think Milwuakee would give Roy the freedom to play his game and the team to be successful.
@Jay – I think Jennings and S-Jax would have something to say about that.
Also, I’m not understanding your logic for why he wouldn’t be good playing with Rose because he needs the ball but he’d be a better fit in NY where Melo and Amare need the ball.
The only downside would be a player who gets amnestied and has to find a title contender… that is below the salary cap. Can an amnesty clause be traded, similar to a trade exception or cash?
@ K-Diz – great post on the B Roy situation.
If, in order to make the salaries work, the Lakers had to send Kobe and Bynum out in order to get back Chris Paul and Dwight Howard? They get younger and more talented (cough), Shannon Brown gets to play more, no more Derek Fisher, Howard and Pau would complement each other well, and they wouldn’t get tormented by CP3 in the playoffs.
No way this happens, but it’d be cool if it did.
If the Lakers kept Andrew Bynum and his Jell-O knees all this time then why can’t Portland do the same with Roy?
@ F&F
The Bucks are a half-court oriented offense with multiple dudes who can play with and without the ball. Roy seems like a Scott Skiles type of player. Jennings, Roy, and S-Jax complimenting a healthy Bogut sounds like a pretty good team to me.
And it wasn’t me who made the Roy/Bulls/Knicks comment. I felt the same way you do about that, but whatever. This is what we were missing during the lockout… discussions of potential transactions. I think I missed these kinds of discussions more than the NBA. Lol.
Now that the league is back… just let it out! Roy to Celtics. Discuss.
@ Dag – we both know Kobe’s a Laker for life. If not for loyalty, then for how much money he makes the organization everyday
@jdizzle – Cuz 6’6 swingmen, with no cartilage in the knees who played 47 games last season while averaging 12, 3,and 3 are a dime a dozen. No dis to B Roy, cuz he’s a beast when healthy, but bone on bone ain’t a good look for a 66+ game season n ongoing career.
Bynum, on the other hand, is 7’0, 280. Still only 24. Last time we saw him, he was killin Okafor n Tyson Chandler(figuratively) and JJ Barea(literally)
NBA’s always been size over skill…
roy to the celtics would be amazing. man, he is the perfect guy to alleviate some offensive stress from pierce and allen.
@k dizzle, u r so right about kobe. kobe won’t ever be traded. we can cut that noise right now. not only does kobe bring so much money to the franchise just cuz of his brand, but he means so much to that community in the sense that he is synonymous to los angeles
@Jay – My bad.
@Roy to the Celtics… He would straight up walk off the court the first time Doc Rivers asks him to chase Ray Allen through screens. After 3 consecutive moving screens by KG [Allen tends to run in circles] Roy would just run all the way home, Blizzards be damned.
What if the new owner of the Hawks uses the amnesty clause on Marvin Williams… would any team bother to pick him up?
NBA RUMORS!!!!
What do you guys think about Aaron Afflalo going to the Bulls. He’s like Bogans but better then him at everything and after the Melo trade Afflalo really stepped it up for the Nuggets. I was impressed by Afflalo when watching the Nugs play.
BRoy is best suited to play the Manu role but around at around 25 minutes a game. He’s still elite imo but you just gotta limit his minutes.
Dwight Pau Kobe on the same team would be SICK.
doubt Orlando will deal with the Lakers though after the OG Superman left them for us.
Dwight ain’t coming to LA. The dumb Buss in charge now had the chance to do it but wouldn’t part with Bynum. He’s going to do it now? Personally I want the Lakers to get CP3, Dwight, and Melo because my buddy hates all of them, and he’d have to love them if they played here. I can’t shake Melo playing dress up with Wade and Lebron that you guys keep putting up though.
I would sign the shit out of Roy if he weren’t asking for the world. Have him get about 20-25 minutes a night off of the bench and he’ll do just fine. Besides, Portland has to have the worst medical staff in the history of earth, so you know he’ll get healthier. I don’t think there is a team in the league that he wouldn’t help as a bench player or as a Deshawn starter.
OMG, Laker fans are sickening. You just had a 16yr run of Kobe with Shaq/Phil/Pau/Odom. Yet you think someone is willing to trade a superstar #1 Center in the NBA (Dwight) and the #1 PG in the NBA (Paul) to your team for what reasons? what incentive do the Magic and Hornets have to help the Lakers? Andrew Bynum? The guy is a walking immature injury waiting to happen. Why in the hell would ORL make that trade? I would rather let Dwight walk and save on cap space, rather than trade him to get Bynum and his contract/knees.
As for CP3. Pau Gasol is good. he’s also 31yrs old and is owed a ton of money for the next few years. The Hornets are one of the main teams claiming broke (the owner threw his team away to the NBA) so why in the hell would they take on a massive contract. BTW they still got Okafor and would then have NO PG to get he and Pau the ball. Yeah, that would be smart.
BRoy to the Celtics? Okay, so it wasn’t enough to steal Jeff f^ckin Green away from OKC for that BUM Perkins.
Perkins BTW -without the help of the Refs whistles that Boston got him- had playoff averages of 4.5ppg 6reb, 1blk and shot 45%FG in 28MPG. Yeah that’s great Value for a 25yr old guy like Jeff Green.
So BRoy would do what exactly on the Celtics? Its already been said that he likes the ball in his hands. With Rajon Rondo playing 40min a game and the team’s offense designed to make sure Rondo gets every f^ckin assist possible, and when that’s not happening Paul Pierce is doing his thing. So when exactly would Roy get the ball and show his value? He won’t. He’d be a spot up shooter.
BRoy would fit better with teams like Chicago, LA Clippers, Orlando Magic, New Jersey, Clevland, or Utah.
Also Someone said he’d fit in New York but he wouldn’t fit in Chicago because Rose has to have the ball. LMMFAO. So Melo, Amare, and Billups would play second fiddle to BRoy so he can get his touches? Also, other than Rose, who the hell scores on the Bulls? Who Creates? Who else is going to take the ball out of Roys hands?
Personally, if BRoy doesn’t end up in Chicago cool. I think the best place for him would be Clevland. They have a few guards (Davis, Irving, Gibson) but Roy could be allowed to just get buckets there since they need it. Also i like him with the Clippers.
@Chicagorilla: it was a report/rumor saying that CP3 and D12 were going to the Lakers. and you can’t blame us for getting excited about hearing a rumor like that. Name me a fan of any NBA team who wouldn’t get excited over the prospect of adding two superstars to their team. For what its worth, I there’s no realistic chance of getting either one of them cus like you said it make more sense for Otis Smith to let D12 walk and just get cap space, instead of trading him away to become mediocre with huge luxury tax issues.
Also, imo the problem with Jeff Green on the OKC was that he was an undersized 4 and not very effective at one certain thing. With Green starting, that limited valuable minutes for both Serge Ibaka and James Harden (Both will most likely start next year). Also they replaced Nenad Kristic with Perkins, so it was more about fit then a trade for talent. Perkins brought them a big filled out 7 footers to be the enforcer of the team. All he has to do is board and play D.
Broy on the Cavs would be interesting assuming they cut BDavis and hand the keys over to Irving. Gibson camps out at the 3 and doesn’t have PG skills. Irving’s gonna do most of the creating but would still need some help at that since he is only a 19/20 year old rookie.
Don’t see him on the Clippers. They have Eric Gordon who is very good and when healthy they could use him on the court as much as possible.
Chi – I live in LA and I want the Lakers to suck bad. Really bad. Laker fans are just as bad as Boston fans, maybe worse because they abandon ship when they don’t do well. To have them suck would be almost as good as Dirk winning a ring for me. I want every bad thing in the world to happen to the Lakers (minus injuries like ACL’s and stuff, but roll ankles and break hands like a mofo) and the team to crumble. Then I want the Clippers to do better. If Roy can come off the bench for 20 or so minutes, I want him. If he wants to regain his stuff and be the man, keep him out. He isn’t getting Eric Gordon’s minutes.
I hate Perkins as much as the next guy, but he does help a team out if you don’t need buckets etc. There are guys I would take over Perkins for OKC, but he fits there. They have plenty of guys who can get buckets, their PF isn’t a big guy, so to have a big who can only/just wants to move bodies around, beat up some guys a little bit is a big advantage for them. He can just stay in front of the opposing team’s big guy and let Ibaka try to block the shots. You know you loved playing with a big guy who would just bang and not bitch about not getting the ball. Guys like Westbrook, Durant and Harden feel the same way. There are maybe 3 or 4 guys like that in the NBA that I can think of, Chandler, DeAndre Jordan, Okafor, and Perkins. Perkins is easily the biggest body, Chandler and Jordan can finish, and Okafor is probably the most skilled. I’m going to puke now because I stood up for a Perkins not named Sam.
There’s just no way ORL is going to let Howard walk for nothing. No way, especially after what happened w/ the Diesel. If they know he’s gone, if all the signs are there, they will get something for him.
@balooga
Fair enough about the Laker thing.
about Perkins/Green trade. OKC only traded him because he was about to be a free agent and could actually demand a high amount of money. That is the only reason OKC traded him. Otherwise Green’s versatility at the 4 was perfect for OKC. With a slashing PG like Westbrook, Green ability to spread the defense was crucial. Green also took some attention off Durant because you had to respect his shooting and couldn’t help off him. Nick Collinson turned out to be 10Xs better than Perkins in that playoff run. If Perk was there to D-up, someone forgot to tell him as he allowed Z-Bo and Marc Gasol to run wild on OKC.
stop grouping Lakers fans into one group filled with ignorant bandwagon “Fans”
@Big Island*
@Sean Sweeney: what do you think are their options??? Seems like they’ll amnesty either Turk or Gilbert and package the other with D12 if there is a trade. But I don’t have a clue who they would trade with.
@Chicagorilla: Yeah in retrospect Perkins didn’t do what he was brought in for and Collison was ballin in the playoffs. He really got the crowd going for OKC. Not sure if I agree with your opinion on Green’s shooting ability but hey to each his own.
You think Green or Ibaka is a better fit for OKC overall??
@Big Island
…damn like the way you group “Lakers fans into one group filled with ignorant bandwagon ‘Fans'” lol
BRoy is a good fit almost anywhere except Portland. But I’m really feeling that Celtics idea.
Perk is severely overrated because he fit so well in Boston.
@Balooga
Ibaka is a really good fit for OKC and thats probably why the felt comfortable letting Green go. Green would have been just as good with all his versatility. Although Ibaka is on his rookie contract, with the way he played last playoffs, if he does that again i see him demanding just as much if not more money than Green would’ve been able to. So the plan could eventually backfire.
But to answer the question, I’d take Green because his talent is greater and i have a hard time passing up on guys that are that talented.
lmao@Big Is, Lakers fans are going to kill you for that one
@Chicagorilla – The Thunder just got thumped by the Lakers the previous year because Green was horrible vs Gasol. [A about several other reasons too]. Everyone thought they would still have to go through LA to win. Perkins was the way to go.
In a 2K world, the Thunder would have gone big with: Harden, Durant, Green, Ibaka, Collison. That line up offers more than enough firepower and defense to match up with any 5 dead or alive. Or they could go small with Maynor, Westbrook, Harden, Green, Durant. [Only vs the Rockets]. They could run people out of the building. Green’s versatility is nice but he isn’t great at either position. Similar to Josh Smith, he COULD provide a lot but not like he was a top 3 option at either forward spot. [I did say similar, so I’m aware Smith is an All-Star level forward… at times].
@Fnf
I agree. Green is like Smith and Lamar Odom. Not great at one thing, but good at several. Sure he couldn’t guard Gasol….but niether could Dirk. Yet Dallas beat the dog$h!t out of LA right? That’s because they stuck to their guns. The Thunder were young, and didnt have the experience to battle LA. Even with Perkins, they’d get smashed by LA. Perkins got done up by Gasol in the 2010 Finals also, so lets not act like that never happened. Many people thought he was the MVP of that finals.
@Chi – True, but removing green from the picture gives minutes to Ibaka who would have been better against Gasol. Ibaka has changed several games for the Thunder in limited minutes. he doesn’t have the pressure to score so he isn’t taking shots away from Westbrook.
Had Green found a way to assert himself, he would not have been traded. But being stuck between 2 players that are better than you at what the team needs, really hurt his cause. If he hinted that he would take a Odom like role and run with the 2nd unit to give them a scoring punch AND being paid accordingly, he would still be in OKC. Green would have been the difference vs. Dallas too.
He would not have stopped Dirk, but that would have forced Tyson to cover green and then let Ibaka out work Dirk for hustle points. What Green COULD bring to a table is $9M a year worthy, but he just wasn’t bringing it. Hopefully he bounces back this year.
I would say this: “Dwight Howard please do not leave Orlando for the lakers…” Im a fan of D. Howard but not of the Lakers so it would cause a conflict in me to see Howard in Yellow and purple.
Besides its lame to me to hear that Howard wants to do things similar to Shaq (if there is any truth to that). I wasn’t a fan of Shaq back then, nor am I now. I understand that Dwight Howard want to win and is examining his options and his best chance to win. BUT please Dwight don’t be doin stuff to follow in the foot steps of Shaq. Be your own man, and be a guy that, yea looks for the best situation for you, but also be loyal.
