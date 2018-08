The Lakers Run Into A Buzz Saw; Paul Pierce Is A Hoops Technician

You want to know why that Lakers win in Dallas was so big? Any sensible L.A. fan knows whenever they go to Denver, they get spit back out like spoiled food. With time running out and Houston not looking like they’re going to fall apart anytime soon, the Lakers can’t afford anymore mishaps. Their 119-108 loss to the Nuggets doesn’t count as as screwup – Denver just had it rolling.predictably cut the Lakers up for 22 points and eight dimes whilereintroduced himself to the basketball world with one of his best games of the season (23 points) … On the other side,might’ve had 15 points and 14 rebounds, but wasn’t engaged at times (and also missed 11 of 14 free throws).went for 29 points and nine dimes (and hit 31,000 career points), but Howard wasn’t dominating Denver’s weak frontline like he should’ve, like he would’ve when he was back in Orlando. There was a point in the third quarter with Howard posting up. JaVale tipped the entry pass and Howard sat there and watchedrun it down and save it. It was the type of play that would get you benched at any other level (A few minutes later, it was Kobe watching(14 points, 12 assists) run right by him and catch a pass from Brewer for a dunk). The signature play of Howard’s night came with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. Rolling across the lane for his typical jump hook against McGee, Howard pump-faked, and when JaVale didn’t bite, he tried to go straight over him. Not a good idea. McGee nearly cuffed the ball, blocking it back to the foul line. In the past, that never happened to Howard … What do you get when you send Atlanta to Detroit to play the Pistons? A nearly deserted arena, and thankfully, action during the first half that was actually pretty good. For a while, we mistakenly thought(14 points and five dimes before the half, 20 points, 12 dimes for the game) and(14 points in the first half, 22 for the game) were future All-Stars. In the second half,(23 points, 22 rebounds) feasted onand the rest of Detroit’s frontline, and the Hawks pulled away for an 11-point win … Having such an empty arena does have its advantages for us though. You hear everything, like whengoes hard to the rack and yells “too small!” at Stuckey, or whencatches a pass and wheels into a midrange jumper and his teammates are all “bang bang!” Imagine how great it would be ifstill played here? … Worst haircut in the league: not surprisingly, it’s. He looks like he has a high-top fade that’s cut into a mohawk. It looks like a carpet of fake moss that you buy for your fish tank. Not a good look at all … Keep reading to hear about the tragic death of a streetball legend…