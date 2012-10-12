The Leader Of The Free World Is A Kyrie Irving Fan; Steve Novak Makes Everything He Takes

Here’s how we picture it: President Obama is in the Situation Room in July, hanging out by himself in a quiet moment. Instead of using all the ridiculous technology for politics, he uses his downtime to call up Kyrie Irving‘s equally ridiculous first-day highlights from the Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas. Just the ROY on repeat, doing that full-court sprint past James Harden, Kobe and Kevin Durant. We bring it up because the Leader of the Free World spent some time talking about how much he enjoys Irving’s game on a radio interview in Cleveland recently. Instead of talking politics the interview was all about sports, and 44 made sure to drop off his mash note for Irving in the process:”He showed what he could do last year, and despite occasional injuries, he’s just a solid player that doesn’t make a lot of rookie mistakes, has a shot, good off the dribble, knows how to find the open man, it’s a lot of talent at the point guard position, [the Cavs] just need to round it out.” There’s no debating that, Barack. … Dwyane Wade now can spill about the worst secret in the world now that he’s joined Li-Ning after being with the Nike Family for nine years. He gets unlimited control with the Chinese company, which is hoping to be a giant at home first before entering the U.S. market. So Wade picks the endorsers, what he wants out of his own line, even the kind of leathers he puts on his sneakers. Check out what it means for him to be a partner with Li-Ning in the Dime interview our guy Sean Sweeney did with Wade today. It’s heavy on the details about sneakers for anyone who loves them. … Al Jefferson is a big guy but he went out and bought a bed the size of the paint on a court. Some people are worked up about the $23,000 crash spot’s price, but we’re not worried about that so much as the size. What “Anchorman” said about eating a wheel of cheese we’ll adapt for Big Al’s bed: we’re not even mad, just impressed. … From the Dept. of Way Out of Left Field, Chris Douglas-Roberts got a Q-and-A today in ESPN LA and his best answer wasn’t even about the Lakers team he’s trying to make. When he was asked about his year in Italy, he filled us in on how some Euro ball isn’t very glamorous, especially in the locker rooms. In detail. “There was mold everywhere. … Guys were getting staph infections. It was basically back to when I was growing up in Detroit.” Detroit, are you just going to take that? … Read on to hear about all of Thursday’s games …
The Leader Of The Free World Is A Kyrie Irving Fan; Steve Novak Makes Everything He Takes
uproxx 10.12.12 6 years ago
Article
