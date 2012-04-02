The Minnesota Timberwolves Get A Vanilla Ice Invasion

As we noted this weekend, it was ironic that on the day a few morons were saying Kevin Love had ascended to Kevin Garnett-in-‘Sota levels, the T’Wolves had a halftime performance from one of the biggest white hopes ever, Vanilla Ice. Love may not be KG (yet), but he is holding up his end of the bargain on the court, and honestly, Vanilla Ice did here as well. Who would’ve thought this song would still be hot enough to warrant a halftime concert nearly 22 years after its release?

What was the worst performance you’ve ever been to?

