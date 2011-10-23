The NBA Season Is In Jeopardy; Carmelo Anthony Breaks Down His Best Move

How will this lockout affect the game? A lot… if you ask Brandon Jennings. He’s a basketball junkie – you could literally find him anywhere this summer – but he can recognize that taking the time off might throw off teams’ timing. For example, what if anyone in Milwaukee comes back next year with a new game? “It’s been so long,” Jennings told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “We haven’t been around each other. For me as a point guard, it’s something I’m worried about right now.” Could a lockout really affect the way a team plays? It’s possible, especially a young team still coming into its own. Jennings might have much to work on as a player, but he knows ball and he’s right in this instance … Hopefully y’all understand that we really want 82 games. No one wants to lose games; It screws everything up. But as Ric Bucher tweeted, getting 82 games at this point might be too much to ask. David Stern still has plans in place to run an entire 82-game schedule. As crazy as it sounds, Stern assured his ESPN and TNT partners that by back-ending the missed games, he can still find a way to fit everything in. We would love to see 82, but pushing everything together will automatically create injuries and worse. It’s almost not worth it. There’s a good chance that the next time negotiations break down, the NBA will cancel more than just two weeks of games … We wrote yesterday on how Blazers’ owner Paul Allen screwed everything up. But if you really don’t like him, or if you just feel like getting pissed off, read this. He just doesn’t seem like someone we’d like right now … David Stern has pissed off a number of NBA players this summer. The latest is Raja Bell, who says that not only does he think Stern is trying to make his legacy with this lockout but also that he rules the NBA with an iron fist. Stern hasn’t been perfect this summer, but it’s hard to put all of the blame on him. He’s the easiest target, but yet even if he seems conceited or seems selfish or interested in only one side, you could say the same thing about pretty much everyone else … Out of the triple threat, there’s really no one any better than Carmelo Anthony. He can do anything: shoot it, take it to the rim, get his back to the basket, draw a foul, he’s basically unstoppable. Yesterday, he gave a quick hint about how he does it. ‘Melo’s pull-up is deadly, but his step-back is downright destructive. He hasn’t always had it – the ability to step back almost immediately off his triple threat position. But he says he developed it a few years ago by just messing around in the gym. Now, it might be his favorite move … One day after saying he’s getting into ballet this summer, Michael Beasley threw his charity game, which ended in a 179-170 win for B-Easy and his crew. A bunch of big names canceled but Beasley was still joined by people like Wesley Johnson, Anthony Randolph, Wayne Ellington and Dorell Wright and everyone combined to kill it for the fans. Earlier, Beasley admitted they might as well run the T’Wolves versus everyone else because people were pulling out. No one was trying to see a blowout though, man … And we’ve been the first to get on J.R. Smith, but he was typing truth yesterday on Twitter: best part of the lockout them gold diggers don’t get that money #thatisall … We’re out like Wisconsin’s prevent defense.

