The NBA’s 10 Most Unlikely Comebacks

Not since 1999 at Brookline has the chaste golf world let its hair down quite like it did yesterday at Medinah for the Ryder Cup. If you didn’t happen to catch the only tournament that sounds like a college football game, Europe tied a record for largest comeback to beat the U.S., and rallying from a 10-6 hole to win 14.5-13.5. It sent the Euros into a Moet-soaked celebration and the wife of former world No. 1to tweet, “FYI Sergio gets drunk on 1 beer…”

At Dime today we’ve already pondered the significance of one aspect of the comeback and its crossover to basketball. Let’s talk about the comeback itself, though, and that pure and unknown commodity known as momentum. If it can stretch across a golf course with players a hole away from each other, then of course it’s been a part of basketball. If there was ever a time to talk about the top 10 NBA’s most unlikely rallies, this is it.

*** *** ***

10. B-ROY LEADS THE BLAZERS

Brandon Roy always made the rain of the Pacific Northwest palatable. The ROY played in a way that made things always seem sunny in Portland, even coming out of the dark Jail Blazers era. A change in that disposition meant this 2011 first-round playoff game wasn’t just remarkable for the 23-point deficit Roy single-handedly pulled his team out of in the fourth quarter. He did it just two games after saying he was “hurt” to only have played 8 minutes in Game 2, effectively rocking the boat and causing coach Nate McMillan to fire back in public. He showed in Game 4 why he was still the man in Portland by dropping 18 points in the final frame. At least, for a little while longer.